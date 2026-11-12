Lahore Police Impound Vigo Dala, Arrest Driver Over Illegal Flashing Lights and Fake Number Plate

Lahore police arrested a young Vigo Dala driver for allegedly using unauthorized police flasher lights and a fake green number plate.

The vehicle was intercepted on Airport Road in Defence Phase 6 after reports that the driver was intimidating other motorists.

Traffic authorities have warned of strict action against illegal vehicle modifications, road intimidation and the misuse of official-style number plates.

Lahore police have arrested a young man and impounded his Toyota Hilux Vigo, commonly known as a Vigo Dala, for allegedly using unauthorized police flashing lights and a fake green number plate to intimidate other road users.

The action was taken on Airport Road in Defence Phase 6, where police intercepted the double-cabin pickup truck after the driver allegedly used emergency-style flashing lights to pressure motorists into giving way.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Asif Jutt, had fitted the vehicle with flashing lights resembling those used by law enforcement agencies, despite having no authorization to use such equipment.

During the operation, officers also discovered that the vehicle was displaying a fake green number plate, which appeared to imitate the registration plates reserved for official government vehicles.

Police subsequently took the driver into custody, seized the pickup truck and registered a criminal case against him at South Cantt Police Station.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Abdul Rahim Sherazi reiterated that private individuals are strictly prohibited from installing or using emergency flashing lights, sirens or official-style registration plates on their vehicles.

He emphasized that such equipment is reserved for authorized vehicles and that its misuse by private motorists constitutes a violation of traffic regulations.

The CTO said Lahore Traffic Police were continuing enforcement operations against what is commonly described as “Dala Culture,” a term associated with the misuse of large pickup trucks, intimidating driving behaviour and the unauthorized display of official-looking vehicle accessories.

He added that traffic authorities were also taking action against road hooliganism and illegal vehicle modifications as part of efforts to ensure equal enforcement of traffic laws across the city.

The latest incident highlights the ongoing police crackdown on motorists who allegedly use oversized pickup trucks, unauthorized flashing lights and misleading registration plates to create an impression of official authority on public roads.