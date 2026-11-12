GBP to PKR Today: British Pound Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

Ayesha Khan November 12, 2026
  • The British pound is quoted at Rs 371.45 for buying and Rs 375.45 for selling.
  • The GBP to PKR exchange rate is important for overseas Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom.
  • Students, travellers and businesses also monitor changes in the pound’s value.
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The British pound sterling (GBP) was quoted at Rs 371.45 for buying and Rs 375.45 for selling against the Pakistani rupee in the open currency market on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The pound to PKR rate is widely followed by Pakistani families receiving financial support from relatives in the United Kingdom, as well as students preparing to study at British universities.

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At the reported buying rate, £100 would convert to approximately Rs 37,145, while £1,000 would be equivalent to Rs 371,450.

British PoundPKR at Buying RatePKR at Selling Rate
1 GBP371.45375.45
10 GBP3,714.503,754.50
100 GBP37,14537,545
500 GBP185,725187,725
1,000 GBP371,450375,450

The British pound is among the higher-valued major foreign currencies exchanged in Pakistan. Its movements can significantly affect the rupee value of remittances received from the UK.

Pakistani students planning to study in Britain also monitor the GBP to PKR exchange rate because university tuition fees, accommodation and living expenses are generally calculated in pounds.

The pound’s value against the rupee is influenced by international currency markets, economic conditions in Britain and Pakistan, and movements in major global currencies.

Actual rates offered by banks and money exchange companies may vary from published open-market quotations.

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