Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Launch Major Investment Fund to Strengthen Bilateral Trade and Economic Ties

Pakistani and Saudi investors have launched a private equity fund worth several hundred million dollars to expand bilateral trade and investment.

Around 75% of the fund will be invested in Pakistan, while the remaining 25% will support investment projects in Saudi Arabia.

The initiative aims to attract private sector investment across key industries and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have taken a significant step toward expanding economic cooperation as investors from both countries launched a new private equity fund on Monday, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, encouraging private sector partnerships and financing investment opportunities in both markets.

The fund has been established through the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, a bilateral platform formed by the governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to promote business collaboration and investment between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the council, the fund will initially have a value of several hundred million dollars, with plans to increase its size as additional investment opportunities emerge across different sectors.

Under the proposed investment structure, approximately 75% of the fund’s capital will be directed toward projects in Pakistan, while the remaining 25% will be allocated to investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The arrangement is expected to provide Pakistani businesses with access to additional private capital while creating opportunities for Saudi investors to participate in projects across Pakistan’s economy.

The initiative represents another development in the expanding economic relationship between Islamabad and Riyadh, which have maintained close diplomatic, strategic and defence ties for decades.

Both governments have increasingly focused on translating their longstanding relationship into stronger commercial partnerships, particularly through private sector investment and cooperation in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and technology.

The fund’s launch comes as Pakistan continues efforts to attract foreign investment, improve economic activity and encourage international businesses to explore opportunities in major sectors of its economy.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as an important potential investment partner in these efforts, with officials from both countries holding a series of meetings aimed at identifying commercially viable projects and strengthening business-to-business engagement.

The latest development also comes against the backdrop of closer strategic and defence cooperation between the two countries, alongside evolving regional circumstances and indications of possible diplomatic progress in the prolonged US-Iran conflict.

Pakistan’s efforts to deepen investment ties with Saudi Arabia gained further momentum in August, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a high-level Saudi business delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to transforming its economic relationship with Saudi Arabia into a comprehensive strategic economic partnership based on mutual benefits and long-term cooperation.

The discussions focused on expanding Saudi investment in several priority sectors, including agriculture, port infrastructure, highways, airport outsourcing, real estate development, energy, electricity distribution and information technology.

Both sides explored opportunities for greater private sector participation in infrastructure development and other commercially significant projects.

Agriculture was identified among the potential areas of cooperation, reflecting opportunities for investment in agricultural production and related businesses.

Infrastructure development, including ports, highways and airport operations, also featured prominently in the discussions as Pakistan seeks to attract private investment into major transport and logistics projects.

The energy sector, particularly power distribution and related infrastructure, was another area considered for potential Saudi investment, alongside opportunities in real estate and information technology.

The newly announced private equity fund is expected to provide an additional financial platform through which investors from both countries can pursue such opportunities.

Unlike traditional government-to-government financing arrangements, private equity funds generally mobilize capital from investors and direct it toward businesses and projects with commercial growth potential.

The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council indicated that the fund’s overall size could increase depending on the availability and attractiveness of investment opportunities across different industries.

The council has not yet disclosed a precise initial capital commitment, a detailed list of projects selected for financing or a timetable for the first investments.