Islamabad Police Deploy Over 830 Personnel for Imran Khan’s Security at Shifa Hospital

More than 830 police officers and personnel will be deployed at and around Shifa International Hospital.

Security operations will continue in two 12-hour shifts, with senior police officers supervising the deployment.

Police pickets, rooftop security, plainclothes personnel, armoured vehicles and round-the-clock patrols form part of the plan.

Traffic management, emergency services and intelligence surveillance have also been incorporated into the security arrangements.

Islamabad Police have finalised an extensive security plan for PTI founder Imran Khan’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital in the H-8 sector, deploying more than 830 officers and personnel to secure the medical facility and its surrounding areas.

Under the arrangements, security around the hospital will remain on high alert, with personnel performing duties in two 12-hour shifts. The first shift will operate from 7pm to 7am, followed by the second from 7am to 7pm.

The deployment includes four SSPs/AIGs and four SPs, alongside 737 constables, two gazetted officers and two inspectors. SSP Counter Terrorism Department Saud Khan has been assigned overall responsibility for the security operation.

SP Saddar, SP Sohan Zone and the relevant sub-divisional police officers will supervise personnel deployed within their respective jurisdictions to ensure coordinated security coverage.

As part of the plan, the Islamabad deputy commissioner will nominate a magistrate, while ambulances and Capital Development Authority fire brigade vehicles will remain available around the clock to respond to any emergency.

The AIG Special Branch has been directed to maintain continuous surveillance and immediately share any relevant information with the competent authorities. Plainclothes police personnel will also remain deployed around the hospital to strengthen monitoring and intelligence gathering.

Security has been reinforced at all entry and exit points of Shifa International Hospital. Four police pickets have also been established at different locations around the facility and along the adjoining service road.

Additional measures include the deployment of two armoured vehicles and two prison vans near the hospital. Police patrols will operate around the clock, while security personnel will also be stationed on the hospital rooftop and nearby high-rise buildings to maintain surveillance of the surrounding area.

Traffic arrangements will be handled by the Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, who has been tasked with regulating movement around the hospital and preventing congestion during the security operation.

Islamabad Police said the comprehensive security arrangements will remain in place until further notice.