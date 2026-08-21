Hajj 2027: Over Rs 8.70 Billion Collected in One Day as Pilgrims Complete Payments

More than Rs 8.70 billion was deposited by 13,260 intending pilgrims in a single day.

Payments were made under the Government Hajj Scheme for Hajj 2027.

Banks have started collecting the first instalment for sacrificial animal charges.

Around 67,616 pilgrims have completed online registration so far.

More than Rs 8.70 billion was deposited in a single day by 13,260 intending pilgrims under the Government Hajj Scheme for Hajj 2027, as the payment process continues across the country.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, banks have also started collecting the first instalment of sacrificial animal charges from intending pilgrims.

To make the payment process easier, designated banks are accepting payments through bank challans. In addition, pilgrims under the government scheme can now make payments through ATM cards and mobile banking facilities.

The ministry said that around 67,616 intending pilgrims have so far completed their online registration. Of these, 4,615 pilgrims have deposited the sacrificial animal charges through ATM cards.

Officials said that more than Rs 8.70 billion was deposited by 13,260 pilgrims in banks on Wednesday alone.

The ministry added that payments for sacrificial animal charges have so far been completed by around 7,000 pilgrims under the Government Hajj Scheme.