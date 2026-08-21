Rakhi Sawant Proposes Dubai Edition of Tamasha, Says ‘Whole World Will Go Mad’

Rakhi Sawant has expressed interest in joining a future season of Pakistani reality show Tamasha.

She suggested moving the show to Dubai, saying she cannot travel to Pakistan.

Rakhi joked that she would “baja everyone” if she entered the Tamasha house.

Her latest reaction follows her recent interaction with Tamasha Season 5 content, including a post about Babrik Shah.

Indian reality television personality Rakhi Sawant has sparked fresh discussion among Tamasha viewers after expressing her desire to participate in the Pakistani reality show and suggesting Dubai as a possible location for a future season.

Rakhi made the remarks while reacting to a viral clip from Tamasha Season 5 on social media. Known for her outspoken personality and dramatic appearances on reality television, she confidently joked about the impact she could have if she entered the competition.

Commenting on Instagram, Rakhi wrote, “If I come to the show, I baja everyone, but the show is in Pakistan. I cannot come to Pakistan. I can come to Dubai. I hope next season you can do it in Dubai. I will enter in the show, the whole world goes mad.”

Her comment quickly attracted attention because of its typically bold and humorous tone. By saying she would “baja everyone,” Rakhi appeared to suggest that she would give the other contestants a tough time, particularly during arguments and confrontations inside the house.

She also offered a solution to the location issue, proposing that a future edition of Tamasha could be organised in Dubai. Rakhi said she could travel to Dubai and would be ready to participate if the reality show were held there.

Her prediction that “the whole world goes mad” reflected her confidence that an appearance on Tamasha would generate considerable drama, entertainment and public attention.

The remarks are also in line with the larger-than-life television personality Rakhi has developed over the years through reality shows and her frequently viral social media appearances.

Her interest in Tamasha appears to extend beyond a single viral clip. Rakhi has recently interacted with other content related to Season 5, including a post featuring contestant Babrik Shah, whom she appeared to compare with a “male Rakhi Sawant.”

Although Rakhi is not part of the official Tamasha Season 5 cast, her repeated reactions to the show have generated curiosity among viewers about the possibility of seeing her participate in a future edition.

Her Dubai proposal comes as Tamasha Season 5 continues to attract online attention, with the contestants, their personalities and clashes inside the house generating discussion across social media.