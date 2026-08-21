Punjab Education Boards Prepare Major Changes to Examination System

Major reforms are being prepared for Punjab’s education boards to improve the examination system.

Question papers will include easy, difficult and highly difficult questions.

The pattern of questions will be changed to discourage rote learning among students.

A dedicated item bank will be developed to improve the quality of examination papers.

Punjab’s education boards are preparing major changes to the examination system as part of reforms aimed at improving transparency, quality and the assessment of students’ abilities.

Under the proposed reforms, changes will be introduced in question-paper preparation, marking and different stages of the examination process.

Question papers will be designed to include easy, difficult and highly difficult questions. The traditional method of framing questions will also be revised to discourage rote learning and place greater emphasis on students’ understanding and analytical abilities.

According to education authorities, the reforms will focus on assessing students with different levels of ability more effectively. Questions will be structured to better evaluate their understanding, knowledge and analytical skills rather than relying primarily on memorisation.

A dedicated item bank will also be developed to improve and standardise the quality of question papers across Punjab’s education boards.

The reforms will not be limited to question-paper preparation. Changes are expected to be introduced gradually in marking and other stages of the examination process as part of a broader effort to strengthen the overall assessment system.