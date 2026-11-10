Imran Khan’s Blood Pressure Rises Over Concerns About Bushra Bibi’s Eyesight, Lawyer Tells Court

Barrister Salman Safdar says Imran Khan’s blood pressure has increased due to concerns over his wife Bushra Bibi’s deteriorating eyesight.

The lawyer has urged the Islamabad High Court to allow hospital treatment for both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, citing concerns about their health.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar demands access to Imran Khan, calls for the release of his sisters and warns against controversial constitutional amendments.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is experiencing elevated blood pressure due to serious concerns about his wife Bushra Bibi’s eyesight, his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar has said, urging the authorities to arrange hospital treatment for both.

Speaking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Safdar said he had recently met the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi after a considerable period and found that concerns about their health required urgent medical attention.

According to the lawyer, Imran Khan was particularly distressed about his wife’s eyesight, and the anxiety surrounding her condition was affecting his own health, including his blood pressure.

Safdar maintained that the medical circumstances of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi justified their transfer to a hospital for appropriate examination and treatment.

He said these concerns had been formally presented before the Islamabad High Court during the proceedings, along with a request for hospital-based medical care.

The lawyer emphasized that the former prime minister’s worries about Bushra Bibi’s health had become a significant source of stress, adding that both required proper medical attention.

Safdar also confirmed that he had been able to meet the couple after a lengthy interval, providing him with an opportunity to assess their circumstances and discuss their health-related concerns.

His remarks have renewed attention on the medical care and conditions of detention of the PTI founder and his wife.

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticized the continued restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan, arguing that regular access could have helped prevent the situation from becoming more serious.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, Gohar said party representatives had been unable to meet their founder for an extended period despite repeated requests.

He claimed that more than a year had passed since the last meeting and expressed frustration over what he described as the authorities’ continued refusal to facilitate access.

The PTI chairman pointed out that Tuesday was a designated day for meetings with Imran Khan and urged the relevant authorities to allow party representatives to meet him without further delay.

Gohar maintained that the restrictions had contributed to growing uncertainty surrounding the former prime minister’s condition and prevented party leaders from remaining informed about his well-being.

He argued that continued communication and regular meetings could have helped address concerns before they escalated.

The PTI chairman also demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan’s sisters, describing their continued detention as unjustified.

Gohar said the sisters were not involved in politics and should not be kept in prison, insisting that there was no justification for prolonging their incarceration.

He argued that they should not remain behind bars for even another hour and described every additional hour of their detention as unacceptable.

The PTI chairman further maintained that keeping the former prime minister’s sisters in custody was inconsistent with the country’s social values and traditions.

He called on the authorities to take immediate steps to secure their release.

During the same media interaction, Gohar also addressed speculation surrounding a possible 28th Constitutional Amendment.

He said he had no information about any proposed amendment and cautioned the government against pursuing constitutional changes that could generate political controversy.

The PTI chairman stressed that any constitutional legislation should be introduced only after meaningful consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

He said decisions involving major changes to the country’s constitutional framework required broad political understanding and should not be pursued without taking different political parties and institutions into confidence.

Gohar reiterated that PTI opposed controversial legislation and believed constitutional amendments should be based on consultation and consensus rather than unilateral decisions.