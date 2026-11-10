PM Shehbaz Sharif Leaves for Türkiye to Attend COP31 Climate Summit in Antalya

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Antalya, Türkiye, from November 10 to 12 to participate in the COP31 World Leaders Summit.

The prime minister will address global leaders on November 11, highlighting Pakistan’s renewable energy initiatives and calling for stronger international climate action.

Pakistan will seek greater access to affordable climate financing for developing countries, while the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with international leaders.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed for Türkiye on Tuesday, November 10, to attend the World Leaders Summit of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), where he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s climate priorities and urge the international community to take stronger action against the growing threats posed by global warming.

The prime minister will undertake a three-day visit to Antalya from November 10 to 12, 2026, to participate in the high-level gathering being held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The summit will bring together world leaders to discuss international climate commitments, environmental challenges, sustainable development and the financial resources required to help vulnerable countries respond to the effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and the prime minister’s adviser Tariq Fatemi.

According to the visit programme, the prime minister is scheduled to address the World Leaders Summit on Wednesday, November 11, presenting Pakistan’s position on the need for urgent, coordinated and effective international measures to address the climate crisis.

During his address, Shehbaz Sharif will call on the global community to translate climate commitments into practical action, emphasizing that environmental threats require sustained cooperation among developed and developing nations.

The prime minister is expected to draw attention to the increasing risks posed by climate change and stress the importance of implementing meaningful policies to protect communities, economies and ecosystems from its consequences.

A major focus of his speech will be Pakistan’s efforts to expand renewable energy production and accelerate the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

He will highlight initiatives aimed at promoting solar power, increasing the country’s renewable energy capacity and reducing dependence on conventional energy sources as part of Pakistan’s broader environmental and energy objectives.

The prime minister will also discuss the importance of strengthening energy sustainability through investments in cleaner technologies and the development of environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Climate financing is expected to remain a central component of Pakistan’s message at the summit.

Shehbaz Sharif will emphasize the need for stable, adequate and easily accessible international financial assistance to help developing countries strengthen their ability to withstand climate-related disasters and environmental challenges.

He is expected to argue that countries facing significant climate risks require reliable financial support to implement adaptation measures, improve resilience and pursue sustainable economic development.

The prime minister will also underline the importance of ensuring that international climate financing arrangements respond effectively to the needs of developing economies, particularly those facing financial and technological constraints.

Pakistan’s position will focus on the availability of sufficient resources to support climate adaptation, renewable energy development and progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The issue holds particular importance for Pakistan, which faces considerable exposure to climate-related hazards, including devastating floods, extreme heat, changing rainfall patterns and other environmental challenges.

The country has repeatedly emphasized the need for international cooperation and financial assistance to help vulnerable communities adapt to changing climatic conditions.

Alongside his participation in COP31, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Türkiye’s leadership and other world leaders attending the summit.

These meetings are likely to focus on strengthening diplomatic relations, expanding cooperation in various sectors and exchanging views on regional and international developments.

Discussions with Turkish officials are expected to provide an opportunity to review bilateral relations and explore additional areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The prime minister’s engagements with other international leaders will also cover matters of mutual interest, including regional stability, global developments and opportunities for enhanced economic and diplomatic partnerships.

Pakistan’s participation in the COP31 World Leaders Summit reflects its continued support for international climate negotiations and the broader global agenda aimed at addressing environmental challenges.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for Islamabad to present its climate-related priorities directly to international decision-makers, particularly its emphasis on renewable energy expansion, climate resilience and equitable access to financial resources.

Through its engagement at the summit, Pakistan intends to reinforce its commitment to working with the international community to address the climate crisis and reduce its impact on vulnerable populations.