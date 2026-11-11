Imran Khan Conveys Stance on 28th Constitutional Amendment as PTI Prepares Key Meetings

PTI founder Imran Khan has communicated his position on the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment through his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja plans to convene meetings of the parliamentary party, core committee and political committee to discuss Khan’s position.

The development follows a 40-minute meeting between Khan and his lawyer, while further consultations are expected to shape the party’s political strategy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has communicated his position on the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment to the party leadership through his legal counsel, as the opposition party prepares for a series of important internal meetings to determine its political response.

Speaking to journalists, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed that Khan had shared his views with Barrister Salman Safdar during their recent meeting. Safdar subsequently conveyed the former prime minister’s position to Raja, who is expected to present it before the party’s senior leadership.

Raja said the PTI founder had communicated a clear stance on the proposed constitutional changes, although he did not publicly disclose the details of Khan’s position.

According to Raja, the party will convene separate meetings of its parliamentary party, core committee and political committee to review the matter and determine its next course of action.

He explained that the consultations would be arranged following Khan’s scheduled meeting on Wednesday, November 11, allowing the leadership to consider the former prime minister’s instructions before making further political decisions.

Raja reiterated that Khan’s position would be formally presented to the relevant party forums, ensuring that the leadership’s discussions reflect the views communicated by the PTI founder.

The development comes as political discussions surrounding the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment continue, with PTI preparing to formulate its response through consultations among its senior leadership and parliamentary representatives.

Meanwhile, details have also emerged regarding Khan’s recent meeting with Barrister Salman Safdar, which reportedly lasted approximately 40 minutes. The meeting was considered significant because it followed a prolonged period of restricted access to the incarcerated former prime minister.

According to party sources, preliminary discussions concerning the proposed constitutional amendment had already taken place before Khan’s formal consultation with his lawyer.

Sources indicated that at least two additional meetings with the PTI founder are expected in the coming days. These consultations are likely to focus on the party’s future political direction, including its position on constitutional developments and broader political challenges.

Separately, a PTI leader has attributed remarks to Khan suggesting that he was not particularly disappointed by the reported loss of his party’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the party leader, Khan had grown increasingly dissatisfied with the provincial administration because of repeated complaints about its performance and governance.

The PTI founder reportedly considered the provincial government a political burden rather than an advantage amid growing concerns over its functioning.

“The person who dethroned our government in KP actually did me a favor,” Khan was quoted as saying.

The reported remarks suggest dissatisfaction with the provincial government’s performance, although the circumstances surrounding the statement and the identity of the individual referred to were not clarified.

Khan has remained in custody since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested in Lahore following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. Although subsequent legal developments affected individual convictions and proceedings, the former prime minister has continued to face multiple cases arising from political and legal disputes.

As of November 2026, Khan has spent more than three years in detention, with access to his legal representatives and party leadership remaining an important issue for PTI.

His latest communication through Barrister Salman Safdar comes at a politically sensitive time for the party, with senior leaders preparing to discuss the proposed constitutional amendment and coordinate their position through the parliamentary party, core committee and political committee.