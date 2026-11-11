Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Meet Lawyers at Adiala Jail; Details of Key Discussions Expected Thursday

PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi held a two-hour meeting with lawyers Salman Safdar and Latif Khosa at Adiala Jail to discuss ongoing cases, appeals and constitutional matters.

Latif Khosa said Khan appeared cheerful and in good spirits but continued to experience blood pressure and eyesight problems.

The proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment was also discussed, with Salman Safdar expected to disclose further details on Thursday, November 12.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi held an extensive meeting with senior lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar and Latif Khosa at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, discussing pending legal cases, appeals and the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment.

According to jail sources, the meeting took place in the prison’s conference room and continued for more than two hours, providing the legal team an opportunity to consult the former prime minister and his wife on matters related to their ongoing legal proceedings.

The two lawyers reportedly spent approximately four hours inside Adiala Jail, including the time required for entry formalities and their meeting with the incarcerated PTI founder.

Speaking to journalists after leaving the prison, Latif Khosa confirmed that he and Salman Safdar had met both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the conference room.

He said the consultation lasted around two hours and primarily focused on legal issues, including pending cases, appeals and other matters requiring discussion with their legal representatives.

Khosa also confirmed that the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment was among the subjects discussed during the meeting, although he did not disclose the details of Khan’s position on the proposed changes.

Describing the atmosphere of the meeting, Khosa said the discussions were conducted in a pleasant environment and that the former prime minister appeared cheerful and in good spirits.

However, he acknowledged that Khan continued to experience health-related difficulties, particularly concerning his blood pressure and eyesight.

The lawyer’s remarks come amid continuing concerns about the PTI founder’s health during his imprisonment, with his legal representatives previously raising questions about his access to medical treatment.

Despite these concerns, Khosa indicated that Khan remained engaged in discussions about his legal affairs and the political developments affecting his party.

Bushra Bibi was also present throughout the consultation, allowing the lawyers to discuss matters concerning both individuals during the same meeting.

Khosa said most of the conversation centred on legal proceedings rather than political issues, with particular attention given to the cases and appeals currently under consideration.

He added that Barrister Salman Safdar would provide further details about the meeting on Thursday, November 12.

The latest consultation follows an earlier meeting during which Khan reportedly communicated his position on the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment through Salman Safdar.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had previously confirmed that the former prime minister had conveyed his views on the proposed constitutional changes to his legal counsel.

Speaking to the media, Raja said Safdar had subsequently communicated Khan’s position to him, enabling the party leadership to begin preparations for internal consultations.

Raja described the PTI founder’s position as clear but did not publicly reveal the specific instructions or recommendations conveyed by Khan.

He said the matter would be presented before the party’s senior leadership through meetings of the parliamentary party, core committee and political committee.

According to Raja, these meetings were to be arranged following Khan’s scheduled consultation on Wednesday, allowing party representatives to consider the latest communication from their founder.

He reiterated that Khan’s position on the constitutional amendment would be formally placed before the relevant party forums before further decisions were taken.

The proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment has become an important subject of political discussion, with PTI preparing to determine its parliamentary and political response through consultations involving its senior leadership.

Wednesday’s meeting at Adiala Jail provided another opportunity for Khan to communicate with his legal representatives while reviewing the status of ongoing cases and appeals.

Further information about the discussions, including any additional details concerning the constitutional amendment and legal proceedings, is expected to be shared by Barrister Salman Safdar on Thursday.