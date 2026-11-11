PML-N Lawmaker Mehmood Khan Laghari Warns of Widespread Corruption in Punjab Police, Claims Police Stations Are Being Sold

PML-N lawmaker Mehmood Khan Laghari has accused Punjab Police officials of widespread corruption, bribery and abuse of authority.

He alleged that police stations are effectively being sold for two- to three-month periods, leaving ordinary citizens without access to justice.

The lawmaker also raised allegations against a district police officer’s brother and questioned the inability of elected representatives to remove allegedly corrupt police officials.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Mehmood Khan Laghari has raised serious allegations of corruption within the Punjab Police, claiming that police stations are being operated through financial arrangements and that ordinary citizens are being forced to pay bribes to obtain justice.

In a strongly worded statement, the National Assembly member criticised the police administration, alleging that corruption had become widespread and that even elected representatives were unable to intervene effectively against officers accused of misconduct.

His remarks have drawn attention because they come from a member of the ruling PML-N, which governs Punjab under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Laghari alleged that police stations were effectively being sold for limited periods, suggesting that financial arrangements were influencing police postings and administrative control.

“Police stations have been sold. They are sold for two or three months. There is no justice,” he said while expressing frustration over the situation.

The lawmaker further claimed that citizens were being charged excessive amounts for routine matters that should require significantly smaller payments. Referring to alleged bribery, he said that work ordinarily costing Rs5,000 was being carried out for much higher amounts.

He argued that such practices were making it increasingly difficult for ordinary people to seek assistance from law enforcement authorities, particularly those who could not afford to make additional payments.

Laghari also questioned the authority of elected representatives in matters involving police appointments and transfers.

According to the lawmaker, even when public representatives identify an unsuitable station house officer (SHO) and request their removal, they are unable to secure action from the relevant authorities.

“We tell them that the police officer appointed here is not suitable and should be removed. But we do not even have the authority to get him transferred,” he said.

The PML-N member also levelled allegations against the brother of a district police officer (DPO), claiming that he was involved in corrupt financial dealings.

Laghari alleged that the activities were widely known in the area and that transactions were taking place through private arrangements, including meetings inside residential properties.

He claimed that individuals connected to these dealings were able to influence police actions through financial transactions, raising concerns about possible interference in law enforcement operations.

The lawmaker’s statements reflected frustration over what he described as a lack of accountability within the police department and the inability of political representatives to address public complaints.

His criticism also highlighted concerns about the relationship between elected officials and the police administration, particularly regarding the authority to recommend action against officers accused of misconduct.

The allegations come amid continuing public concerns in Pakistan over police accountability, corruption and access to justice. Police station management, officer postings and the handling of public complaints remain important issues in discussions about law enforcement reforms.

Laghari’s remarks also place the Punjab government under political scrutiny, as the allegations have been raised by a lawmaker belonging to the same party that controls the provincial administration.