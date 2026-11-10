HEC Issues Roll Number Slips for Law Admission Test Scheduled for November 15

HEC has released roll number slips for the Law Admission Test (LAT) scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Candidates can download their slips through the Education Testing Council (ETC) online portal.

Applicants must score at least 50 out of 100 marks to qualify for admission to LLB programmes.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued roll number slips for candidates appearing in the Law Admission Test (LAT), scheduled to take place across Pakistan on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

According to the commission, registered applicants can now access and download their roll number slips through the Education Testing Council (ETC) online portal ahead of the examination.

Candidates have been advised to download their slips well before the test date and carefully review the information provided, including their examination centre, reporting time and other important instructions.

HEC has also directed applicants to bring their original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to the examination centre for identity verification. Candidates should ensure they have the required documents to avoid difficulties on the examination day.

The Law Admission Test is an important requirement for students seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes at HEC-recognised universities and higher education institutions across Pakistan.

The examination is designed to assess candidates’ academic abilities, reasoning skills and general aptitude for legal education.

The LAT carries a total of 100 marks and evaluates applicants through different sections covering essential academic and analytical competencies.

The assessment includes English language proficiency and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, analytical reasoning, problem-solving abilities, and basic legal concepts and terminology.

These sections are intended to determine whether prospective law students possess the foundational skills needed to pursue legal studies successfully.

Candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 marks out of 100 to pass the examination and meet the LAT qualification requirement for admission to recognised LLB programmes.

However, passing the test does not automatically guarantee admission, as universities may apply additional eligibility requirements and admission criteria.

Applicants preparing for the November 15 examination have been encouraged to familiarise themselves with the test structure, practise relevant questions and revise important subjects before appearing for the assessment.

Candidates can download their roll number slips by logging into the official ETC portal using their registered account credentials. They should verify their personal details and examination information before printing the document.

The commission has advised applicants to follow all examination instructions and arrive at their designated centres according to the reporting time mentioned on their roll number slips.