GTA VI Launch Sends Take-Two Shares Up Over 6% as Global Sales Surge

Take-Two Interactive shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading as Grand Theft Auto VI began its global rollout on November 18, 2026.

GTA VI reportedly sold approximately 17.1 million copies by early Wednesday, with analysts expecting sales to reach 65 million units by March 2027.

Analysts estimate the game could generate $1.85 billion in gross revenue during its first three days, potentially surpassing the launch record set by GTA V.

The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) began its global rollout on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, attracting an enthusiastic response from gamers and critics while sending shares of its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, sharply higher in premarket trading.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, which owns GTA developer Rockstar Games, rose more than 6% before the opening of US stock markets as investors anticipated record-breaking sales and substantial revenue from one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in recent years.

The launch has generated enormous excitement among gaming communities worldwide, including in Pakistan, where the Grand Theft Auto franchise has maintained a strong following for years.

Early reactions from players and gaming critics have been positive, strengthening expectations that GTA VI could become one of the biggest commercial launches in entertainment history.

The game takes players back to Vice City, the fictional location inspired by Miami, with a new storyline, updated gameplay mechanics and a significantly expanded open-world environment.

Demand for GTA VI has been exceptionally strong, with reports suggesting that some players have taken several days of paid leave from work to spend uninterrupted time exploring the game.

Others have reportedly made informal agreements with their partners to secure additional gaming time during the initial release period, reflecting the excitement surrounding the blockbuster title.

The strong response has also prompted financial analysts to revise their expectations for Take-Two Interactive’s earnings and future growth.

US investment bank Wells Fargo has increased its sales forecast for GTA VI, estimating that the game could sell approximately 65 million copies during Take-Two’s current financial year, which ends in March 2027.

The revised estimate represents a substantial increase from the brokerage’s previous projection of 35 million units, indicating growing confidence in the game’s commercial performance.

Wells Fargo’s updated outlook also reflects expectations that a PC version of GTA VI could be released in early 2027, potentially expanding the game’s audience beyond console players.

The possibility of a PC release is particularly relevant for gaming communities in Pakistan, where PC gaming remains popular alongside PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

However, the anticipated PC release remains part of analysts’ expectations rather than a confirmed launch date.

Following its revised sales projections, Wells Fargo increased its forecast for Take-Two’s annual bookings by 19% to $9.76 billion.

The new estimate is considerably higher than the $8 billion consensus forecast compiled by LSEG and also exceeds Take-Two Interactive’s own projected bookings of between $8 billion and $8.20 billion.

The difference highlights the significant financial expectations surrounding GTA VI and its potential contribution to the company’s overall performance.

Another investment firm, Oppenheimer, has estimated that GTA VI could generate approximately $1.85 billion in gross revenue during its first three days of availability.

If achieved, the figure would significantly exceed the $1 billion generated by Grand Theft Auto V during its initial three days following release in September 2013.

GTA V became one of the most commercially successful video games ever released, maintaining a large global audience for more than a decade through continued sales and its popular GTA Online multiplayer platform.

The success of its predecessor has contributed to the extraordinary expectations surrounding GTA VI, with investors closely monitoring whether the new title can establish another major sales record.

Early sales estimates have further strengthened confidence in the game’s performance.

According to gaming market intelligence tracker Sensor Tower, approximately 17.1 million units of GTA VI had reportedly been sold by early Wednesday.

The estimated figure substantially exceeds the preorder volumes recorded by several of the industry’s biggest previous releases, indicating unusually strong demand during the opening phase.

The reported sales numbers remain early estimates, with the game’s final launch performance expected to become clearer as additional market data and official company figures become available.

For Take-Two Interactive, the release represents a major opportunity to increase revenue and bookings, particularly after years of anticipation surrounding the next installment of Rockstar Games’ flagship franchise.

The sharp rise in Take-Two’s share price reflects investor expectations that GTA VI will deliver substantial financial returns and strengthen the company’s position in the global gaming industry.

In Pakistan, the launch has also attracted attention among gaming enthusiasts, particularly those following the franchise’s return to Vice City and awaiting further information about availability across different gaming platforms.