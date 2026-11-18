Gold Price Drops Below Rs 400,000 Per Tola in Pakistan After Rs10,000 Reduction

Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs 10,000 per tola on Wednesday, November 18, bringing the new rate to Rs 398,936.

The price of 10 grams of gold declined to Rs342,023, while silver became cheaper by Rs180 per tola.

A $100 decline in international gold prices contributed to the sharp reduction in Pakistan’s bullion market.

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a major decline on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs 10,000 per tola, bringing it below the Rs 400,000 mark after remaining above that level for several months.

According to rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola decreased from Rs 408,936 to Rs 398,936 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs8,573 to Rs342,023, providing some relief to buyers amid the recent fluctuations in precious metal prices.

The latest reduction comes at a time when gold prices have remained a major concern for jewellery buyers, particularly families preparing for weddings and other occasions. The high cost of gold has also affected purchasing decisions in major jewellery markets across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other cities.

APGJSA representative Abdullah Chand said gold had last traded at Rs397,700 per tola on September 27, 2025, before prices increased and crossed the Rs400,000 threshold. The latest decline has brought the precious metal back below that level.

The reduction follows Tuesday’s trading session, when gold prices remained unchanged at Rs408,936 per tola.

Silver prices also registered a decline on Wednesday, with the price falling by Rs180 to Rs5,048 per tola.

The decrease in domestic gold prices followed a sharp fall in the international bullion market, where gold declined by $100 to $3,764 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

The international decline was linked to a stronger US dollar, rising US Treasury yields and expectations of another interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve.

Market analysts said the dollar’s strength had reduced demand for gold internationally, contributing to lower bullion prices that were subsequently reflected in Pakistan’s local market.

Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA, attributed the decline to changing investor sentiment and technical market factors, particularly expectations of tighter monetary policy in the United States.

The US dollar remained near its highest level in 19 months, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies and adding pressure to international prices.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams indicated that another interest rate increase could be necessary to control inflation, although he did not support a more aggressive approach to monetary tightening.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, financial markets were pricing in a 95.7% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase in December, compared with a 4.3% probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase.

Higher US interest rates generally reduce gold’s appeal as an investment because the precious metal does not offer interest income.

In Pakistan, gold prices are influenced by international bullion rates and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Changes in either factor can affect the prices announced by local bullion associations.

The latest reduction has brought the price of one tola of gold to Rs398,936, while buyers purchasing 10 grams will now pay Rs342,023 at the announced market rate, excluding any additional jewellery-making charges.