Govt Extends Digital Asset Declaration Deadline for Civil Servants to November 30

The federal government has extended the deadline for civil servants to submit their asset declarations digitally until November 30, 2026.

Government officers can make corrections to their submitted declarations until December 31, subject to approval from their respective Cadre Administrators.

The extension has been approved by the Prime Minister, with all ministries and divisions directed to ensure compliance.

The federal government has extended the deadline for civil servants to submit their annual asset declarations through the digital system, allowing government officers additional time to complete the mandatory process.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Establishment Division, the revised deadline for submitting Declarations of Assets (DoAs) has been set for November 30, 2026. The decision was taken with the approval of the Prime Minister by relaxing Rule 12(6) of the Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules, 2026.

The Establishment Division had previously communicated instructions regarding the digital submission of asset declarations through an Office Memorandum dated September 16, 2026. The latest notification provides an extension to the submission period, giving civil servants more time to fulfil the requirement.

In addition to extending the initial submission deadline, the government has allowed officers to make corrections or amendments to their declarations until December 31, 2026. However, any such changes will require prior approval from the relevant Cadre Administrator.

The Establishment Division has instructed all federal ministries, divisions and cadre administrators to communicate the revised deadlines to officers working under their administrative supervision.

The authorities have also been directed to ensure that eligible civil servants complete the digital submission of their asset declarations within the extended period.

The revised schedule provides separate deadlines for the original submission of asset declarations and subsequent corrections, with November 30 designated as the final date for filing and December 31 reserved for approved amendments.