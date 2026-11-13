Brazilian woman loses nearly 300,000 reais to scammer posing as BTS singer Jimin

The 68-year-old woman was reportedly in contact with the impersonator for about four months.

The scammer allegedly claimed that gifts for her had been held by customs and asked her to pay fees.

São Paulo police are investigating the fraud.

A 68-year-old retired woman in São Paulo lost nearly 300,000 Brazilian reais after a scammer posed online as BTS singer Jimin and convinced her that they were in a relationship, according to Brazilian media reports.

The reported loss is equivalent to roughly $52,000 to $56,000. Police records cited in the reports said the woman remained in contact with the impersonator for about four months, during which the person sent affectionate messages and created the impression of a close relationship.

The scammer allegedly promised to send her expensive gifts but later claimed that the packages had been held by Brazilian customs and that fees were needed to release them. The woman made several payments and took out a bank loan to meet the demands.

After realising she had been deceived, she blocked the account and reported the matter to police. São Paulo’s civil police are investigating the case.

The woman’s identity, the social media platform used by the impersonator and details of the promised gifts have not been disclosed in the reports. There is no indication that Jimin or his agency had any connection to the account.

The case was reported by Brazilian newspaper Diário de Pernambuco and other local outlets. It comes amid wider concern about fraud involving fake celebrity identities, including scams targeting fans of South Korean entertainment.

In February 2026, police from South Korea and Brazil agreed on a cooperation framework after Brazilian authorities identified cases involving fake Korean travel packages, counterfeit K-pop merchandise and online romance scams.

Other reported cases in Brazil have involved people impersonating South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and businessman Elon Musk.

BTS performed three concerts in São Paulo on October 28, 30 and 31. Reports did not establish whether the fraud began before or after the group’s visit.