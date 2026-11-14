Pakistan to host FIH Nations Cup in Lahore next year

FIH President Tayyab Ikram says 10 teams will compete in Lahore in February.

The announcement was made at an agreement-signing ceremony between the PHF and FIH.

Ikram called for stronger sports administration and a high-performance structure in Pakistan.

Pakistan will host the FIH Nations Cup in Lahore next February, International Hockey Federation President Tayyab Ikram has announced, with 10 teams expected to participate.

Ikram made the announcement at a ceremony marking an agreement between the Pakistan Hockey Federation and the FIH. The event was attended by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, parliamentarians and former Olympians.

The report described the tournament as Pakistan’s first major international hockey event in 22 years. Ikram also said Nasir Bunda Hockey Stadium would become an FIH high-performance centre and that Pakistan could host further international hockey events in the future.

The FIH president called for continuity in the administration of Pakistan hockey and raised concerns about the use of ad hoc arrangements. He said questions were being asked internationally about why such a system remained in place.

Ikram expressed hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would consider restoring a separate sports ministry to promote sport and strengthen the country’s high-performance structure.