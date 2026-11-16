Bank of Punjab Extends Zafar Masud’s Term as President and CEO Until April 2030

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has approved a three-year extension for Zafar Masud as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 16, 2027.

The decision was approved during the bank’s 339th Board of Directors meeting on November 16, 2026, following a notification from the Punjab Finance Department.

Masud has also served multiple terms as Chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) and has highlighted the banking sector’s Rs1.6 trillion contribution to the national exchequer in 2024.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has approved a three-year extension in the employment contract of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Masud, allowing him to continue leading the financial institution until April 2030.

The decision was formally approved by the bank’s Board of Directors during its 339th emergent meeting held on Monday, November 16, 2026, following the issuance of an official notification by the Finance Department of the Government of Punjab.

According to a regulatory disclosure issued by the bank, Masud’s extended tenure will take effect from April 16, 2027, immediately following the completion of his existing term.

The extension will allow him to remain President and CEO for another three years, maintaining continuity in the bank’s senior management and leadership.

The bank confirmed that the decision had received the necessary approval from its Board of Directors and was supported by the Punjab government’s Finance Department through a notification issued on November 16.

The announcement represents an important development in the leadership of one of Pakistan’s prominent provincial commercial banks, which operates under the ownership of the Government of Punjab.

Zafar Masud has played an active role in Pakistan’s banking industry, both through his leadership at the Bank of Punjab and his involvement in national banking sector organisations.

In addition to serving as President and CEO of BOP, Masud has held several senior positions within the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), the representative body of the country’s banking industry.

He was first elected Chairman of the PBA in March 2024, succeeding Muhammad Aurangzeb, who subsequently assumed the position of Pakistan’s federal finance minister.

Masud was re-elected Chairman of the association in December 2025, reflecting his continued involvement in banking sector representation and policy discussions.

Before becoming Chairman, he also served as Senior Vice Chairman of the PBA, gaining experience in coordinating industry-wide initiatives and representing the interests of commercial banks.

Through his responsibilities at the association, Masud has participated in discussions concerning the banking sector’s role in economic development, financial stability and government revenue generation.

He has particularly emphasised the contribution of commercial banks to Pakistan’s national economy, highlighting the substantial tax revenues generated by the industry.

According to figures previously shared by Masud, Pakistan’s banking sector contributed approximately Rs1.6 trillion to the national exchequer during 2024 through various direct and indirect taxes.

Of this amount, approximately Rs856 billion was paid in direct corporate and income taxes, while another Rs63 billion was contributed through sales and excise duties.

The banking industry also collected and deposited more than Rs685 billion in withholding taxes, bringing its overall contribution to around Rs1.6 trillion.

These figures underline the banking industry’s importance as a major contributor to government revenue, in addition to its traditional role in providing financial services, facilitating investment and supporting economic activity.

Masud has consistently advocated recognition of the banking sector’s fiscal contribution, particularly in discussions concerning taxation, financial regulation and the industry’s wider economic responsibilities.

His leadership roles at both BOP and the PBA have placed him in a position to engage with policymakers, financial regulators and banking executives on issues affecting Pakistan’s financial system.

The Bank of Punjab operates as a commercial banking institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses and corporate customers, with its operations extending across Pakistan.

The institution provides conventional and Islamic banking services, including deposits, financing, trade-related facilities and other financial products.

As a bank owned by the Government of Punjab, BOP also plays a role in supporting provincial financial activities and facilitating banking services for public and private sector customers.

The decision to extend Masud’s tenure comes as Pakistan’s banking industry continues to navigate changes in monetary policy, taxation, digital financial services and broader economic conditions.

The three-year extension provides leadership continuity at BOP during a period when commercial banks are increasingly focusing on digital transformation, financial inclusion and expanding access to modern banking facilities.

The approval granted on November 16 confirms that Masud will continue in his current leadership position beyond April 2027, with the renewed contract extending his tenure through April 2030.