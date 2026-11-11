Gold Price Falls by Rs3,400 Per Tola in Pakistan, Silver Rates Increase

Gold prices in Pakistan declined by Rs3,400 per tola on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, bringing the new rate to Rs427,436.

The price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs2,915 to Rs366,457, while international gold prices fell by $34 per ounce.

Silver moved in the opposite direction, gaining Rs45 per tola to reach Rs5,768 in the local market.

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant decline on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, following a downward trend in the international bullion market, providing some relief to buyers after recent fluctuations in precious metal prices.

According to the latest rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,400 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs427,436 in the domestic market.

The price of 10 grams of gold also registered a substantial decrease, falling by Rs2,915 to settle at Rs366,457.

The latest reduction follows a previous decline in gold prices, when the precious metal had dropped by Rs1,500 per tola to reach Rs430,836.

With Wednesday’s additional decrease, gold has become Rs4,900 cheaper per tola over the two reported price reductions.

The downward movement in Pakistan’s bullion market coincided with falling international gold prices, which declined by $34 per ounce to settle at $4,049.

The decline in global prices contributed to the adjustment in domestic gold rates, as Pakistan’s bullion market closely follows international price movements alongside changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Gold prices have experienced considerable fluctuations in recent trading sessions, reflecting changing conditions in international financial markets and investor sentiment toward precious metals.

Despite the latest decline, gold remains relatively expensive for domestic consumers, particularly those purchasing jewellery for weddings and other traditional occasions.

The reduction may provide some short-term relief to buyers, although retail jewellery prices can also include making charges and other costs beyond the quoted bullion rate.

Meanwhile, silver prices moved in the opposite direction, registering an increase despite the decline in gold.

According to the association, the price of silver rose by Rs45 per tola, reaching Rs5,768 in Pakistan’s local market.

The contrasting movements in gold and silver prices reflected different trading trends in the two precious metals during Wednesday’s session.

The latest precious metal prices in Pakistan are as follows:

Precious Metal Latest Price Daily Change Gold (24K, per tola) Rs427,436 −Rs3,400 Gold (24K, 10 grams) Rs366,457 −Rs2,915 Silver (per tola) Rs5,768 +Rs45 International Gold (per ounce) $4,049 −$34

The revised rates were reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association for Wednesday’s trading session and may differ slightly from retail prices quoted by individual jewellers across the country.