England Tighten Grip on Third Test as Pakistan Face Series Whitewash

England reached 299-6 by lunch on day two, extending their first-innings lead to 166 runs.

Harry Brook scored 75, while Dan Lawrence added a rapid 65 before both were dismissed.

Pakistan were bowled out for 133, their fifth consecutive total below 200 in the series.

England strengthened their command of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Thursday, with Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence leading an aggressive batting display as the hosts moved closer to completing a 3-0 series whitewash.

Already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, England resumed the second day on 156-4 after dismissing Pakistan for just 133. Brook and Lawrence immediately increased the pressure on the tourists with positive stroke play under sunny Birmingham skies.

Lawrence completed his half-century from only 47 deliveries, striking eight boundaries as England rapidly extended their advantage.

Brook also looked set for a century before throwing away his wicket on 75. The Yorkshire batter flicked the ball towards mid-wicket and attempted a risky single, but Saim Ayub collected Shan Masood’s throw and removed the bails with Brook well short of his crease.

Clearly frustrated by the dismissal, Brook tossed his bat into the air as his productive 86-run partnership with Lawrence came to an abrupt end.

England briefly slowed after Jamie Smith arrived, but the wicketkeeper-batter soon displayed his attacking approach by launching Saim Ayub straight over the spinner’s head for six.

Lawrence was eventually dismissed for 65 when he chopped a delivery from Mohammad Imran onto his stumps, handing the Pakistan all-rounder his maiden Test wicket.

England reached lunch at 299-6, with Smith unbeaten on 47 and the hosts holding a commanding first-innings lead of 166 runs.

Pakistan entered the final Test hoping to restore some pride after suffering heavy defeats at Headingley and Lord’s. However, another England victory appeared increasingly likely following the tourists’ latest batting collapse.

The visitors made four changes to their playing XI after releasing seven squad members and removing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul following their 194-run defeat in the second Test.

The reshaped side once again struggled with the bat, failing to reach 200 for the fifth consecutive innings on the tour. None of Pakistan’s top five batters reached double figures, while Saud Shakeel provided the only meaningful resistance with 43.

England’s pace attack delivered another dominant performance. Josh Tongue claimed four wickets, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer took three apiece as Pakistan were dismissed for 133.

Pakistan briefly fought back with the ball late on the opening day, reducing England to 39-3 after dismissing Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox and Joe Root.