Gold Price Drops by Rs1,000 Per Tola in Pakistan

The price of 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,000 to Rs462,136 per tola.

The rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs857 to Rs396,207.

Silver gained Rs10 per tola, while international gold dropped by $10 to $4,396 an ounce.

Gold prices extended their decline in Pakistan on Tuesday, with the rate of 24-karat gold falling by Rs1,000 per tola amid weakness in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs462,136 per tola following the latest reduction.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs857, bringing the new rate to Rs396,207.

Silver moved in the opposite direction, rising by Rs10 to reach Rs7,069 per tola in the domestic market.

Internationally, gold declined by $10 to trade at $4,396 per ounce. Global bullion prices remained under pressure as investors exercised caution ahead of key inflation data from the United States.