Trump Promises $5,000 to Every US Adult if Republicans Win Midterm Elections

Trump announced a $5,000 “dividend” for every adult US citizen if Republicans retain control of Congress.

The proposal could cost approximately $1.35 trillion and would require congressional approval.

No detailed funding or distribution plan has been presented.

US President Donald Trump has promised to provide a $5,000 payment to every adult American citizen if the Republican Party retains control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 2026 midterm elections.

Trump unveiled the proposal during the Republican Party’s first midterm convention in Dallas, describing the proposed payment as the “Trump Dividend.” He told supporters that a Republican victory would allow Americans to share in what he described as the country’s economic success.

The president said the money would have to be spent within the United States. However, he did not explain how the payments would be distributed, who would qualify or how the programme would be financed.

Based on an estimated US adult population of around 270 million, providing $5,000 to every adult would cost approximately $1.35 trillion. The plan would also require congressional approval and could add significantly to the federal budget deficit.

Vice President JD Vance later suggested that wealthy Americans might be excluded from the programme. He also linked the proposed payments to revenue collected through tariffs on imported goods, although questions remain over whether tariff income would cover the cost.

Critics have questioned the proposal’s financial feasibility and legal framework, while Democrats have dismissed it as an empty election promise. Economists have also warned that such a large payout could increase government borrowing and add to inflationary pressures.

The announcement comes as Republicans face a closely contested midterm election and Trump’s approval ratings remain under pressure. Control of Congress will be crucial to his ability to advance his political and legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidential term.