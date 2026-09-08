Sindh Announces One-Hour Reduction in School Timings

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has announced that daily school timings across the province will be reduced by one hour.

The minister highlighted out-of-school children, flood-damaged infrastructure and inadequate education funding as major challenges.

The decision follows an earlier revision that restored the Saturday holiday and extended teaching hours on other working days.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has announced a one-hour reduction in daily school timings across the province. The decision was communicated through a post shared on his official Facebook account.

Speaking at an event in Karachi, the minister outlined several challenges confronting Sindh’s education sector. He acknowledged that the authorities had been unable to develop a uniform education policy and described the large number of children currently out of school as a serious concern.

Sardar Shah said floods had damaged the boundary walls of approximately 20,000 schools across the province, creating safety concerns and placing further pressure on the already strained education system.

He noted that Pakistan was among the countries allocating the lowest proportion of resources to education. The minister urged the federal government to provide funding for educational centres through the Public Sector Development Programme.

According to Sardar Shah, hundreds of thousands of children are receiving an education through community-based learning centres. However, rising inflation has significantly increased the cost of operating these facilities, making it more difficult to maintain and expand their services.