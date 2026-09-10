Samsung Mocks Apple on Social Media After iPhone Duo Foldable Launch

Samsung published a series of sarcastic posts targeting Apple’s late entry into the foldable smartphone market.

The online exchange also drew in Duolingo because of its name’s similarity to the newly launched iPhone Duo.

Apple’s $1,999 foldable is expected to challenge Samsung’s long-standing lead in the rapidly expanding segment.

Samsung has launched a sharp social media offensive against Apple following the unveiling of the iPhone Duo, the company’s first foldable smartphone.

Apple introduced the device on Wednesday, September 9, nearly seven years after Samsung entered the foldable market with the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. Samsung quickly seized upon its rival’s delayed entry, publishing a series of sarcastic posts across its social media accounts.

“Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers,” Samsung Mobile US wrote on X, suggesting that Apple had repackaged a product concept Samsung had been developing for years.

Samsung Canada joined the campaign by posting an Instagram reel featuring a Galaxy Z Fold alongside the message: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

The Korean technology giant had already begun teasing Apple ahead of the launch. Referring to its own tri-fold device, Samsung wrote: “Making us wait? Fine. We’ll be over here, folding 3 ways.” Another post declared, “So far, so same,” accompanied by the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch.

Language-learning platform Duolingo also became involved due to the similarity between its name and that of the iPhone Duo. Samsung jokingly expressed solidarity with the company, saying Apple had copied it as well. Duolingo responded with the humorous remark: “When an ugly stranger calls you twin.”

The exchange gained further attention because Apple’s newly appointed chief executive, John Ternus, criticised existing foldable devices during the unveiling. He said rival products often felt like “two phones stuck together” and claimed the iPhone Duo would offer a more refined foldable experience.

The iPhone Duo will start at $1,999, while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899, leaving a difference of $100 between the entry-level models. Apple will begin accepting pre-orders on October 16, with general availability scheduled for October 23.