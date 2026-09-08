Pakistan Times
September 8, 2026   |   26 ر بیع الاول 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

PSX Falls Nearly 1,000 Points as Selling Pressure Continues

PT Web Desk September 8, 2026
  • The KSE-100 Index declined by 993.91 points, or 0.57%, to close at 172,642.16.
  • Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran contributed to selling pressure for a second consecutive session.
  • The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar at Rs277.40 in interbank trading.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

The Pakistan Stock Exchange extended its losses for a second consecutive session as heightened tensions between the United States and Iran prompted investors to reduce their exposure to equities.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 993.91 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 172,642.16. It had closed the previous session at 173,636.07 points.

Also Read:

Trading remained volatile throughout the day, with the index reaching an intraday high of 173,736.19 before falling to a low of 171,490.63 points.

Persistent selling pressure reflected cautious investor sentiment amid growing concerns that escalating geopolitical tensions could affect regional stability and financial markets.

While equities remained under pressure, the Pakistani rupee showed stability against the US dollar in the interbank market. The dollar traded at Rs277.40.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo