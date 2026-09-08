PSX Falls Nearly 1,000 Points as Selling Pressure Continues

The KSE-100 Index declined by 993.91 points, or 0.57%, to close at 172,642.16.

Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran contributed to selling pressure for a second consecutive session.

The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar at Rs277.40 in interbank trading.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange extended its losses for a second consecutive session as heightened tensions between the United States and Iran prompted investors to reduce their exposure to equities.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 993.91 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 172,642.16. It had closed the previous session at 173,636.07 points.

Trading remained volatile throughout the day, with the index reaching an intraday high of 173,736.19 before falling to a low of 171,490.63 points.

Persistent selling pressure reflected cautious investor sentiment amid growing concerns that escalating geopolitical tensions could affect regional stability and financial markets.

While equities remained under pressure, the Pakistani rupee showed stability against the US dollar in the interbank market. The dollar traded at Rs277.40.