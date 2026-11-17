ECP Approves Two-Phase Local Government Elections in Punjab

The Election Commission of Pakistan has approved the Punjab government’s proposal to conduct local government elections in two phases.

Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and several other districts are included in the first phase, while Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala will vote in the second.

The ECP has directed provincial authorities to complete election preparations and formally communicated its decision to the Punjab chief secretary.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the Punjab government’s proposal to hold local government elections in two phases, clearing the way for preparations for the long-awaited polls across the province.

The decision was communicated to the Punjab chief secretary, with the commission directing the relevant provincial authorities to complete the necessary administrative and electoral arrangements ahead of polling.

Under the approved plan, local government elections will be conducted in two separate phases, with districts divided into groups to facilitate the electoral process.

The first phase will include several major districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sargodha and Bahawalpur, while Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and other districts will be covered in the second phase.

According to the district-wise breakdown provided in the proposal, the first phase will cover Chakwal, Talagang, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Okara, Rajanpur, Narowal, Chiniot, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Rawalpindi.

Murree, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Bhakkar have also been included in the first-phase list.

The second phase will include Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Bahawalnagar, Attock, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Vehari, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

Multan, Mianwali, Layyah, Jhang, Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan are also scheduled to participate in the second phase.

Following approval of the provincial government’s proposal, the ECP has instructed the authorities concerned to proceed with preparations for conducting local government elections across Punjab.

The commission’s decision represents an important administrative step in the province’s delayed local government electoral process, which is intended to restore elected representation at the grassroots level.

However, a discrepancy remains in the reported number of districts assigned to each phase. While the ECP’s announcement refers to 18 districts in each phase, the accompanying lists identify 21 districts in the first phase and 20 in the second.

The difference between the stated district totals and the detailed lists has yet to be clarified. The information provided also does not specify polling dates for either phase.