Pakistan Cuts Petrol Price by Rs3 to Rs325 Per Litre, Diesel Unchanged

Petrol prices have been reduced by Rs3 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs325 from Rs328.

High-speed diesel prices remain unchanged at Rs358 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices will take effect from November 18, 2026, following another reduction announced earlier this week.

The government has announced a further reduction in petrol prices across Pakistan, lowering the rate by Rs3 per litre to Rs325, while keeping the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) unchanged at Rs358 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices will come into effect on November 18, 2026, providing additional relief to petrol consumers following a series of price reductions in recent weeks.

According to an official notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday, the ex-depot price of petrol has been reduced from Rs328 to Rs325 per litre.

However, the government has maintained the existing high-speed diesel rate of Rs358 per litre, leaving diesel consumers without any further reduction under the latest adjustment.

The Rs3 decrease in petrol prices is expected to provide some relief to motorcycle riders, private vehicle owners and daily commuters who rely on petrol-powered transport.

Lower petrol rates may also help reduce operating expenses for small businesses, delivery services and other commercial activities that depend on petrol-powered vehicles.

The latest revision continues the downward trend in domestic petroleum prices, with consumers benefiting from successive reductions announced by the government over recent weeks.

The new adjustment follows an earlier revision on Monday, when petrol and high-speed diesel prices were both reduced by Rs2 per litre.

With the latest Rs3 cut, petrol has become cheaper again, while diesel prices have remained at the level established under the previous notification.

High-speed diesel is a major fuel source for heavy transport, including trucks, buses and commercial freight vehicles. It is also widely used in agricultural machinery, industrial operations and diesel-powered generators.

Changes in diesel prices can influence transportation costs, agricultural expenses and the movement of essential commodities across the country.

As the diesel rate remains unchanged at Rs358 per litre, transport operators, farmers and businesses dependent on the fuel will continue to face the existing cost of diesel consumption.

The revised ex-depot prices announced by OGRA will replace the previous rates from November 18, with petrol available at Rs325 per litre and high-speed diesel continuing at Rs358 per litre.