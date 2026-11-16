CM Maryam Nawaz Orders New Anti-Rape Law, Speedy Courts and AI-Based Investigations in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the introduction of a new anti-rape law and the establishment of speedy courts to ensure time-bound trials in cases involving violence against women and children.

The provincial government plans to introduce artificial intelligence in criminal investigations, strengthen prosecution and improve the recording of audio and video evidence.

Punjab Police reported 1.24 million complaints involving women, the recovery of 70,000 missing or abducted children and the resolution of 7,588 child sexual abuse cases.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday, November 16, 2026, directed the introduction of new anti-rape legislation and the establishment of speedy courts across the province to strengthen legal protection for women and children and ensure timely justice in cases of sexual violence and abuse.

The decisions were made during a special high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the protection of women and children, the performance of law enforcement agencies and measures required to improve investigation and prosecution in sensitive criminal cases.

Expressing serious concern over the low conviction rate in cases involving sexual violence, Maryam Nawaz directed Punjab Police to improve investigative procedures, strengthen the professional capabilities of officers and introduce more effective preventive measures.

The chief minister emphasised that weaknesses in evidence collection and investigation must be addressed to ensure that offenders are successfully prosecuted and held accountable under the law.

During the meeting, it was decided to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into criminal investigations and prosecution processes to improve the quality, accuracy and effectiveness of investigations involving women and children.

The provincial government also directed authorities to ensure proper recording and preservation of audio and video evidence in abuse cases, recognising the importance of reliable evidence in securing convictions.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that investigations into sexual violence require specialised expertise and careful handling, particularly when victims are women or children.

She instructed police authorities to strengthen the capacity of investigating officers and ensure that cases are handled professionally, with sufficient evidence available to support prosecution in court.

The chief minister also called for effective legislation providing exemplary punishment for individuals convicted of sexual abuse, stating that stronger legal measures were necessary to discourage such crimes.

The proposed speedy courts are intended to reduce delays in judicial proceedings and ensure that cases involving violence against women and children are decided within defined timeframes.

During the briefing, the Inspector General of Punjab Police presented details of complaints, investigations and recovery operations conducted through various police and public safety initiatives across the province.

According to the figures shared at the meeting, approximately 1.24 million complaints relating to women have been registered at police stations throughout Punjab.

The briefing also highlighted the performance of the Virtual Women Police Station, which has received around 125,000 complaints from women seeking police assistance.

Officials informed the chief minister that action had been completed in 92 percent of complaints received through the virtual facility.

The Virtual Women Police Station provides women with an alternative channel for contacting police and reporting incidents, particularly in situations where visiting a conventional police station may be difficult.

The meeting was also informed about the performance of the Virtual Center for Child Safety, which has been handling complaints concerning missing, abducted and vulnerable children.

According to the police briefing, 70,000 missing or abducted children have been recovered following complaints registered through the child safety system.

In addition, approximately 4,000 children with special needs have been reunited with their families through the relevant recovery and assistance mechanisms.

Officials further reported that 7,588 cases involving child sexual abuse had been resolved.

Another significant finding presented during the meeting concerned the relationship between victims and individuals involved in sexual abuse cases.

The briefing revealed that in 71 percent of sexual abuse cases involving women and children, the individuals implicated were known to the victims.

The figures highlighted the importance of awareness, early reporting and effective investigation, particularly in cases where victims may face difficulties reporting abuse involving familiar individuals.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that encouraging victims and their families to report sexual violence was essential for ensuring accountability and bringing perpetrators before the courts.

She directed the relevant authorities to strengthen reporting mechanisms and promote greater public awareness about the importance of reporting abuse and seeking legal protection.

The chief minister also stressed the need for preventive measures alongside legal action, calling for greater coordination between law enforcement agencies and communities to address threats to women and children.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz appreciated the performance of Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in an operation against a criminal gang in Sargodha.

She commended the Regional Police Officer (RPO), District Police Officer (DPO) and CTD personnel involved in eliminating the gang, acknowledging their efforts in maintaining public safety.

The chief minister reiterated that women and children were among the most vulnerable members of society and that ensuring their safety remained a priority for the Punjab government.

She directed police authorities to focus on improving conviction rates through specialised investigations, effective evidence collection and stronger coordination with prosecutors.

Maryam Nawaz also called for sustained public awareness efforts to prevent sexual violence and encourage the timely reporting of crimes, while emphasising that the proposed legal reforms must provide stronger protection and more effective access to justice for victims.