CM Maryam Nawaz Inaugurates Modern Cardiac Facility in Jhelum, Orders Angioplasty Within 24 Hours

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a modern cardiac catheterization laboratory at DHQ Hospital Jhelum, providing local access to angiography and angioplasty services.

The chief minister directed hospitals across Punjab to ensure that patients requiring angioplasty do not face waiting periods exceeding 24 hours, while the Jhelum facility has already treated 2,400 patients.

Maryam Nawaz also visited a family benefiting from the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar housing scheme and inaugurated their newly constructed four-marla home in Jhelum.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a modern cardiac catheterization laboratory (Cath Lab) at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Jhelum, expanding access to specialised heart treatment and reducing the need for patients to travel to major cities for essential cardiac procedures.

During her visit to Jhelum, the chief minister said the newly inaugurated facility would enable local residents to receive advanced cardiac care, including angiography and angioplasty, closer to their homes.

She emphasised that improving healthcare accessibility at district-level hospitals remains an important priority for the Punjab government, particularly for patients who previously had to travel long distances to receive specialised treatment.

The cardiac facility is equipped with modern angiography and angioplasty services, electrocardiogram (ECG) equipment, a modern operation theatre and ventilators to support patients requiring specialised cardiac care.

According to details shared during the visit, the facility has already provided treatment to approximately 2,400 patients, reflecting the demand for accessible heart-related medical services in Jhelum and surrounding areas.

Following the inauguration, Maryam Nawaz conducted a detailed inspection of different sections of the hospital to assess the quality of healthcare services and available medical infrastructure.

She visited hospital wards, examined the semi-modular unit and inspected the operation theatre to review the arrangements for cardiac procedures.

The chief minister also checked the quality and expiry dates of medicines and injections, emphasising the importance of maintaining appropriate standards in the provision of medical treatment.

During the inspection, she observed a live angiography procedure from the control room and reviewed the hospital’s arrangements for conducting cardiac interventions.

She also met patients recovering from angioplasty and discussed their treatment experiences, hospital facilities and access to medical services.

Among those who spoke with the chief minister was Shehzad Naveed, a Dubai-based driver who had returned to Pakistan after developing a heart condition.

Naveed told Maryam Nawaz that he had travelled from Dubai to receive free cardiac treatment in Pakistan.

According to the patient, he initially sought treatment in Faisalabad but was offered an appointment after a waiting period of approximately one week.

He said his sister subsequently advised him to visit the cardiac facility in Jhelum, where he was able to undergo angioplasty without unnecessary delay.

The patient expressed satisfaction with the treatment he received and explained how the availability of cardiac services in Jhelum had helped him avoid a prolonged wait.

After hearing his experience, Maryam Nawaz issued instructions aimed at reducing delays in the treatment of heart patients across Punjab.

She directed that patients requiring angioplasty at any hospital in the province should not be made to wait longer than 24 hours.

The chief minister stressed the importance of timely cardiac interventions, particularly for patients whose conditions require urgent medical attention.

Her directive is intended to improve access to specialised procedures and ensure that patients receive treatment without avoidable administrative or scheduling delays.

The inauguration of the Jhelum Cath Lab forms part of the Punjab government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare facilities outside major urban centres and improve the availability of advanced medical services at district hospitals.

Later during her visit, Maryam Nawaz travelled to New Abadi Islam Pura in Jhelum, where she inaugurated a newly constructed house belonging to Zahida Bibi, a beneficiary of the provincial government’s Apni Chhat Apna Ghar housing programme.

The four-marla house was constructed with financial assistance obtained through the government-backed housing scheme, which is designed to help eligible families build homes of their own.

The chief minister formally inaugurated the residence alongside Zahida Bibi and her family, congratulating them on completing construction of their new home.

During the visit, Maryam Nawaz interacted with family members and children, discussing their experience of building the house and the support received through the programme.

Zahida Bibi told the chief minister that the family had worked tirelessly to complete the construction, with hired labourers carrying out work during the day while family members continued the remaining tasks at night.

She explained that the entire household had contributed to the effort, allowing them to complete their home through determination and collective hard work.

The beneficiary expressed gratitude for the housing initiative, saying it had made it possible for her family to finally secure a permanent roof over their heads.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated the family on achieving homeownership and conveyed greetings from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking during the visit, the chief minister said helping families obtain their own homes was among the most satisfying aspects of her government’s public welfare initiatives.

She described the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme as Punjab’s largest low-cost housing project, aimed at enabling families with limited financial resources to construct permanent residences.

Maryam Nawaz also said the programme’s design and impact were receiving recognition internationally, highlighting what she described as its importance in addressing housing needs across the province.

The chief minister’s engagements in Jhelum included both the expansion of specialised healthcare services at DHQ Hospital and the inauguration of a completed home under the provincial housing programme, with officials presenting the two initiatives as part of the government’s ongoing public service and welfare efforts.