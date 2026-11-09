CM Maryam Nawaz Extends Diwali Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment to Minority Rights in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, emphasizing religious harmony and equal rights.

Highlights financial assistance through the Special Minority Card and the establishment of Minority Virtual Police Stations.

Says Punjab has approved the Sikh Marriage Act and the long-pending Hindu Marriage Act 2017 to strengthen legal protections for minority communities.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, reaffirming her government’s commitment to protecting minority rights, promoting religious tolerance and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens.

In her message marking the Hindu festival of lights, the chief minister praised the contributions of Pakistan’s Hindu community to the country’s social and economic development, acknowledging its important role in national progress and prosperity.

Maryam Nawaz said her government remained committed to fulfilling Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a Pakistan where religious minorities enjoy freedom, dignity and equal rights.

Highlighting the significance of Diwali, she said the festival’s illuminated lamps symbolize love, hope and harmony among communities.

“Diwali’s lamps spread the light of love. We are not only committed to protecting the rights of Hindu brothers and sisters and other minorities but also determined to ensure their rightful share in every sphere of life,” she stated.

The chief minister described Pakistan as a beautiful combination of different religions, cultures and traditions, emphasizing that peaceful coexistence and mutual respect are essential to maintaining national unity.

She said the Punjab government was working to establish a society where tolerance, compassion and religious harmony would become defining characteristics.

“We are rapidly moving towards a society in Punjab where love and tolerance will become our identity,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz further described Hindu citizens and members of other minority communities as an essential part of Pakistan’s cultural and social identity, pledging that their rights and contributions would continue to receive recognition and protection.

Outlining initiatives introduced by her administration, the chief minister said financial assistance was being provided to eligible members of minority communities through the Special Minority Card, aimed at improving their economic well-being and providing greater financial support.

She also highlighted the establishment of Minority Virtual Police Stations under the Safe Punjab Vision, describing the initiative as an important measure to strengthen security and provide minority citizens with improved access to police assistance and protection.

Referring to legislative developments, Maryam Nawaz said Punjab had become the first province in Pakistan to approve the Sikh Marriage Act, marking a significant step toward recognizing and protecting the marriage rights of the Sikh community.

She added that the provincial government had also approved the long-pending Hindu Marriage Act 2017, addressing an important legal matter concerning the Hindu community.

The chief minister emphasized that these legislative and administrative measures reflected the Punjab government’s efforts to safeguard religious freedoms, strengthen legal protections and ensure that minority communities receive their rightful place in society.