Bollywood Actress Ananya Panday Calls Pakistani Hit ‘Alfaaz’ Her Favorite Song in the World

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday praised Pakistani song ‘Alfaaz’ in a recent Instagram Story.

She described the track by Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib as her “favorite song in the world.”

The Pakistani musical collaboration has gained international recognition and chart success.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has expressed her admiration for the Pakistani hit song ‘Alfaaz’, performed by Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib, drawing attention to the track with a heartfelt endorsement on social media.

The Indian actress shared the song on her Instagram Story, describing it as her “favorite song in the world” alongside a heart emoji. Her post featured the track’s music sticker, which displayed its title and credited both Pakistani artists.

In the accompanying photograph, Ananya was seen wearing a traditional red outfit, while the Pakistani song played in the background. The simple yet affectionate gesture quickly attracted attention, particularly among fans of the singers.

Rather than posting a lengthy appreciation message, the Bollywood star chose to express her admiration through a short caption, making it clear that the Pakistani composition holds a special place in her music playlist.

The endorsement has brought renewed attention to ‘Alfaaz’, which has already established a strong presence among music listeners beyond Pakistan.

Performed by Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib, the song has gained popularity for its distinctive blend of contemporary music and traditional South Asian musical influences. Its growing international reach has also helped the track secure recognition on global music charts.

Ananya’s appreciation represents another example of Pakistani music finding an audience across the border, where songs by Pakistani artists continue to attract listeners despite the longstanding political differences between the two countries.

The Instagram Story has also highlighted the growing influence of Pakistani musicians in the wider South Asian entertainment industry, with ‘Alfaaz’ continuing to reach audiences through digital streaming platforms and social media.