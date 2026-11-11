Blacklisted Chinese University Acquires Nvidia H200 AI Chips Despite US Export Restrictions

China’s Northwestern Polytechnical University, which has close links to military research, purchased two Nvidia H200 AI chips for approximately $123,000 despite being on a US trade blacklist.

Procurement records reveal that several Chinese universities have obtained restricted Nvidia processors or rented access to advanced AI computing systems through domestic suppliers.

The findings have intensified scrutiny of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and raised concerns in Washington about China’s access to American technology that could support military AI development.

A Chinese university with longstanding connections to the country’s military research programmes has acquired advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips despite being subject to strict US export restrictions, raising fresh questions about Washington’s ability to prevent sensitive American technology from reaching blacklisted institutions.

Northwestern Polytechnical University, based in Xi’an, purchased two Nvidia H200 AI processors in October 2026 for 874,700 yuan, equivalent to approximately $123,000, according to procurement documents published on the university’s website.

The transaction, recorded on October 21, involved Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology, a Chinese technology supplier, rather than a direct purchase from Nvidia.

The acquisition is significant because Northwestern Polytechnical University has been on the US Commerce Department’s trade blacklist for more than two decades due to its involvement in defence-related research and alleged missile-proliferation activities.

The university is also among China’s so-called Seven Sons of National Defense, a group of institutions with close connections to the country’s aerospace, military and defence technology sectors.

Nvidia’s H200 is one of the company’s most powerful AI processors, designed to support computationally intensive tasks such as training large artificial intelligence models and operating advanced AI systems.

Although the United States has permitted certain H200 exports to China under a case-by-case licensing system, organisations on the US Entity List remain subject to separate restrictions that generally prevent them from receiving controlled American technology.

The procurement records indicate that the two H200 processors were purchased for Northwestern Polytechnical University’s management school.

However, the institution’s access to advanced Nvidia technology extends beyond that transaction.

Additional records show that the university signed five contracts during 2026 to rent computing capacity powered by H200 and other restricted Nvidia processors from Chinese technology companies.

These arrangements allowed university departments to access powerful AI computing resources without necessarily purchasing or physically possessing the processors themselves.

In January, the university’s cybersecurity school awarded two separate seven-month contracts for access to servers equipped with eight Nvidia H200 chips each.

The contracts were valued at 441,700 yuan and 441,000 yuan, respectively, and covered computing resources intended for AI model fine-tuning and reinforcement-learning training.

Both activities are important components of advanced artificial intelligence development, enabling researchers to improve model performance and train systems to carry out complex tasks.

The university also secured access to servers containing eight Nvidia A100 processors and eight A800 processors.

Both models are subject to US export restrictions covering China, making their availability through domestic computing service providers another area of concern for American regulators.

In April, a separate institute affiliated with Northwestern Polytechnical University awarded a 375,000-yuan contract for computing services requiring at least 24 Nvidia A100 processors.

The computing resources were intended for structural and fluid-dynamics simulations, which are used in engineering research, including the study of airflow, materials and complex mechanical systems.

Northwestern Polytechnical University has a substantial research presence in military aircraft, missile systems and satellite technology.

The US Commerce Department first placed the university on its Entity List in 2001 over concerns involving missile proliferation and military research.

Washington tightened those restrictions in 2019, establishing a policy under which most applications to export controlled American technology to the institution would be denied.

The university’s latest procurement activity has therefore attracted attention because the restrictions are intended to limit access to technologies that could contribute to China’s military capabilities.

A review of 26 Chinese procurement and corporate records from 2026 identified a broader pattern of universities and research institutions obtaining restricted Nvidia processors or purchasing access to computing services powered by those chips.

Several institutions identified in the documents have established connections with China’s defence industry or military-related research programmes.

The records suggest that Chinese organisations can obtain advanced computing capacity through local technology suppliers, including companies offering remote access to servers equipped with restricted American processors.

However, the documents generally did not identify where the processors originally came from or where the rented computing infrastructure was physically located.

This makes it difficult to determine whether the chips were imported through authorised channels, obtained from existing inventories or acquired through intermediaries.

Under Chinese public procurement rules, purchasing agencies are required to verify that suppliers can fulfil their contractual obligations before awarding contracts.

Nevertheless, the available records do not establish the precise supply chains used to obtain the restricted processors.

The findings come as Nvidia and its chief executive, Jensen Huang, face increasing political pressure in Washington over the company’s efforts to maintain access to the Chinese AI market.

Huang has repeatedly argued that allowing American technology companies to sell advanced processors to Chinese customers would help preserve US technological leadership.

He has maintained that continued commercial relationships could keep Chinese developers dependent on American hardware and software rather than encouraging them to accelerate the development of competing domestic technologies.

However, lawmakers from both major US political parties have questioned whether the commercial benefits justify the potential national security risks.

Some members of Congress argue that access to powerful AI processors could help China accelerate the development of military applications, including weapons design, intelligence analysis and defence modernisation.

The debate has intensified following reports alleging that Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation.

Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have requested a briefing with the Nvidia chief executive on November 18 concerning his reported contacts with an individual alleged to have links to Chinese intelligence.

Lawmakers have also called for stronger safeguards on exports of advanced AI processors, including chip-tracking mechanisms and increased congressional oversight of licensing decisions.

The Trump administration introduced a policy in January 2026 allowing certain Nvidia H200 exports to China following individual government reviews.

However, the revised policy did not remove existing restrictions on institutions listed on the US Entity List.

The licensing framework also requires safeguards intended to prevent blacklisted organisations and military end-users from remotely accessing processors exported under the programme.

The Northwestern Polytechnical University contracts have raised questions about how effectively such restrictions can be enforced when institutions purchase computing services through third-party providers.

Similar procurement activity has been identified at several other Chinese universities.

Shenzhen University purchased three Nvidia H100 processors in September for 769,800 yuan, according to procurement records.

The H100 is another high-performance AI chip whose export to China is restricted by the United States.

Wuhan University of Technology purchased a server containing an H100 processor in June for 355,000 yuan.

The same institution also acquired four Nvidia A100 processors through a separate transaction valued at 344,000 yuan.

Beihang University, another member of China’s Seven Sons of National Defense group, purchased four Nvidia A800 processors in April for 489,000 yuan.

Beihang has longstanding connections with China’s aerospace and defence industries and conducts research involving military aviation and space technologies.

The procurement records also identified computing service contracts involving the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Government announcements published in July and September named suppliers selected to provide the university with computing resources powered by Nvidia H800 and A800 processors, both of which face US export restrictions.

One procurement notice listed access to H800 computing capacity at 10 yuan per chip-hour, illustrating how restricted AI processing power can be offered commercially as a rental service.

A separate January procurement award identified a supplier providing six Nvidia A100 processors to a public institution in Shenzhen under a contract worth 484,800 yuan.

Taken together, the transactions point to an established domestic market for advanced Nvidia processors and computing services within China, even as Washington attempts to limit access to the technology.

Previous investigations have also documented Chinese institutions acquiring restricted Nvidia chips installed in servers manufactured by companies including Super Micro Computer, Dell and Gigabyte.

These systems were reportedly obtained through domestic resellers rather than directly from the American chipmaker.

Separate investigations have identified an underground market in China for restricted Nvidia processors sourced through overseas inventories and intermediaries operating in third countries.

More recently, reports indicated that small quantities of Nvidia H200 chips had reached China through indirect supply routes, even as Chinese authorities withheld approval for large-scale imports.

The latest procurement findings have emerged at a time when the United States is attempting to balance commercial interests with national security concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductor technology.

Northwestern Polytechnical University, Nvidia and the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which administers American export controls, did not respond to requests for comment on the reported transactions.

The Chinese universities identified in the procurement records also did not provide responses, while contact information for Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology could not be established.

The available documents confirm the reported procurement awards and computing service contracts but do not establish the original source of every processor or whether specific transactions involved violations of US export laws.