Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Extends Diwali Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment to Minority Rights

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends Diwali greetings to Pakistan’s Hindu community and those celebrating worldwide.

Highlights the Hindu community’s contributions to Pakistan’s development and national progress.

Reaffirms PPP’s commitment to equal rights, religious harmony and the protection of minority communities.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and Diwali celebrants around the world, emphasizing the importance of religious harmony, equality and mutual respect.

In his message marking the festival of lights, Bilawal said Diwali represents the universal values of peace, hope, love and unity. He noted that the lighting of lamps symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and carries a message that transcends religious, racial and cultural differences.

The PPP chairman acknowledged the significant role played by Pakistan’s Hindu community in the country’s development, describing its members as an integral and inseparable part of the nation.

He emphasized that Pakistanis, regardless of their religious beliefs, share a common identity, collective aspirations and responsibilities toward the country’s future.

“Our joys and our sorrows are shared,” Bilawal said, underscoring the importance of national solidarity and peaceful coexistence among communities.

Referring to Pakistan’s constitutional framework, Bilawal highlighted the contributions of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whose government introduced the unanimously adopted 1973 Constitution. He said the Constitution guarantees equal rights and opportunities to non-Muslim citizens, providing a foundation for religious freedom and inclusion.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for her efforts to strengthen minority representation and ensure their meaningful participation in national decision-making.

Bilawal further acknowledged President Asif Ali Zardari’s initiative to observe September 11 as National Minorities Day, saying the occasion recognizes the contributions of religious minorities and highlights their importance in Pakistan’s social and national life.

Reiterating his party’s longstanding position, the PPP chairman said protecting minority rights, promoting their welfare and ensuring equal opportunities remain central to the party’s political commitments.

He stressed that Pakistan’s religious and cultural diversity should be recognized as a source of national strength, with every citizen enjoying dignity, respect and equal participation in society.

Concluding his Diwali message, Bilawal expressed his wishes for happiness, prosperity and lasting peace for Hindu families across Pakistan and beyond.

“May the lamps of happiness always stay lit in your lives, and may every home glow with the light of peace, love and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” he said.