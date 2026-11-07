HBL launches Visa Infinite credit card for high-net-worth clients

The card offers travel and lifestyle privileges, rewards and protection benefits.

Developed with Visa, it is the highest-tier card in HBL’s portfolio.

The launch complements HBL Prestige, the bank’s offering for high-net-worth clients.

HBL has launched the HBL Visa Infinite CreditCard, a premium credit card developed in partnership with Visa for high-net-worth clients. The card combines travel and lifestyle privileges with rewards and protection benefits for customers who travel and spend internationally.

The card sits at the top of HBL’s card portfolio and complements HBL Prestige. The bank said the launch is part of its effort to expand personalised banking services and give clients access to exclusive experiences in Pakistan and abroad.

HBL President and Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Nassir Salim said the bank had built relationships with clients across generations over more than eight decades. He said the new card was designed to give customers access to international privileges backed by the confidence they place in HBL. The bank introduced the card under the tagline “Experience the Exceptional.”

The launch builds on HBL’s longstanding partnership with Visa, pairing the Pakistani bank’s services with Visa’s global payment network and international card acceptance.