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Dar-e-Nijaat draws viewers with Zaryab and Abu Bakar’s slow-burn romance

Babar Khan November 7, 2026
  • Fans have nicknamed the lead couple “Abzar” and praised their on-screen chemistry.
  • Umera Ahmed’s drama follows Zaryab as she navigates betrayal, marriage and the struggle to trust again.
  • The ARY Digital serial has reportedly crossed 1.7 billion views across 23 episodes.
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ARY Digital’s Dar-e-Nijaat has drawn attention for the gradual romance between Zaryab and Abu Bakar, a couple viewers have nicknamed “Abzar.” Their growing affection comes through in small gestures, from playful compliments to moments when they reach for each other’s hands.

Written by Umera Ahmed, the drama follows Zaryab after a betrayal and into her marriage to the principled Abu Bakar. As the two grow closer, the story explores faith and forgiveness alongside Zaryab’s efforts to trust again.

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The couple’s lighter outings have been a highlight for fans, offering glimpses of Zaryab’s more playful side. Their tearful exchanges have also drawn praise, though some viewers have expressed frustration with the misunderstandings that arise when the two leave important things unsaid.

Dar-e-Nijaat premiered on August 1, 2026, and airs on Fridays and Saturdays on ARY Digital. The serial has reportedly amassed 1.7 billion views across its first 23 episodes.

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