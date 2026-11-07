Pakistan pledges to expand primary eye care access to 60 million people by 2030

At least 150 more Rural Health Centres will offer advanced primary eye care, with a trained optometrist at each site.

The expansion will prioritise rural and underserved communities, women and people with disabilities.

Pakistan plans to train at least 200 optical technicians and track eye care services through its District Health Information System.

Pakistan has pledged to expand access to primary eye care for up to 60 million people by 2030 by extending Advanced Primary Eye Care (APEC) services across the country. The government announced the commitment at the inaugural Global Summit for Eye Health, where governments, development partners and health leaders gathered to step up efforts against avoidable sight loss.

With Pakistan’s population projected to approach 277 million by 2030, the government plans to bring services closer to patients by establishing APEC facilities at at least 150 additional Rural Health Centres. Each centre will have a trained optometrist and equipment for eye examinations, prescription testing and early detection of cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. The centres will also provide basic care for people with low vision and refer patients who need further assessment or treatment.

The government will establish or strengthen four public-sector training programmes for optical technicians and train at least 200 technicians by 2030. It will also incorporate standardised eye health indicators into the District Health Information System to monitor service delivery and track progress towards global eye health targets.

New estimates published in the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness’s Vision Atlas point to potential gains for the economy, education and public health. Its Value of Vision analysis estimates that investing US$148 million in eye health in Pakistan between 2026 and 2030 could generate US$709 million in economic benefits, avert 367 deaths among older adults and prevent more than 43,000 cases of depression. The investment could also yield educational gains equivalent to more than 32,000 additional years of schooling.

Sightsavers has been working in Pakistan to improve access to eye care through community-based programmes, particularly in underserved areas. Munazza Gillani, the organisation’s director for Pakistan and the Middle East, said services such as prescription glasses, cataract surgery and treatment for trachoma and river blindness can help children learn, enable adults to earn a living and restore independence.

Gillani said access to eye care should extend to everyone regardless of income, gender or background. She called for government agencies, partner organisations and local communities to work together to reach people in the country’s most remote areas.