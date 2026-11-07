KSE-100 drops 1,493 points as Pakistan Stock Exchange ends week lower

The benchmark index closed Friday’s session at 173,886 points.

Shares in 277 companies fell, while 190 posted gains.

Around 140 million shares worth Rs22 billion changed hands.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the trading week lower on Friday as the benchmark KSE-100 index fell 1,493 points to close at 173,886.

The index traded within a range of 1,520 points during the session, touching a high of 174,329 and a low of 172,809 before recovering part of its intraday losses by the close.

Shares in 567 companies traded during the session. Decliners outnumbered advancers, with 277 companies closing lower and 190 finishing higher. Trading volume stood at approximately 140 million shares, with transactions valued at Rs22 billion.