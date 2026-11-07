Jaecoo J5 launches as Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric SUV

The J5 Comfort costs Rs5,999,000, while the Premium is priced at Rs6,699,000. Both prices are ex-factory.

The SUV has a 49.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 405 km. A home charger is included at no extra cost.

Dealerships are accepting bookings, with deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2027.

NexGen Auto, part of the Nishat Group, launched the Jaecoo J5 on November 6, introducing what the company describes as Pakistan’s first locally assembled all-electric SUV. The J5 is available in two variants, with the Premium priced Rs700,000 above the Comfort.

🚨 Pakistan’s first locally made EV, the Jaecoo J5 EV, has officially launched.⚡️ The Ex-Factory pricing is as follows 🇵🇰 🎯 Jaecoo J5 Premium 6,699,000 PKR 🎯 Jaecoo J5 Comfort 5,999,000 PKR https://t.co/6mU80LPvvb — Nabeel Ali (@Nabeel1124) November 6, 2026

The J5 supports AC charging at up to 11 kW and DC fast charging at up to 130 kW. Its 49.5 kWh battery offers a claimed driving range of up to 405 kilometres on a single charge.

The launch expands local electric vehicle assembly and brings a new competitor to the BYD Atto 2. The J5’s introductory pricing has drawn favourable comparisons with rivals in the electric SUV segment.