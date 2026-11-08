PCB adds four players to Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Aamir Jamal returns to the Test squad, while Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Ali Shabbir and Saqib Khan earn their first Test call-ups.

Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal have been released from the squad.

The first Test of the two-match series begins on Monday, November 9, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added pace-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal, batter Muhammad Tayyab Arif and fast bowlers Ali Shabbir and Saqib Khan to Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The PCB announced the changes on Saturday, confirming maiden Test call-ups for Tayyab, Ali and Saqib. All three played for the Patron’s XI against Sri Lanka in a warm-up match at Islamabad Club from November 4 to 6. Ali took three wickets in that match.

The 19-year-old fast bowler has taken 22 wickets in eight first-class matches. Fellow pacer Saqib was a key member of the Karachi Blues side that won the 2025–26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He took 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.60, with best figures of seven for 34.

Tayyab earned his call-up after scoring 727 runs in seven matches for Kingsmen Academy in the departmental first-class tournament. The right-handed batter averaged 66.09 and scored three centuries.

Jamal, who has played nine Tests, three ODIs and six T20Is for Pakistan, helped Markhor IT Solutions win the President’s Trophy Grade-I final with figures of seven for 32 and a score of 55. He also took three wickets and scored 74 and 23 for Lahore Whites in the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold.

Babar Azam will captain the 16-member squad, with Mohammad Ghazi Ghori and Saad Baig named as wicketkeepers. The other squad members are Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.