Anthropic Reportedly Signs $3.4 Billion Deal to Secure Power for AI Data Centers

Anthropic has reportedly agreed to a $3.4 billion deal to secure gas-powered generators for its expanding AI data centers.

The agreement covers generators with a combined capacity of 1.7 gigawatts, aimed at meeting growing electricity demands.

The deal highlights how rising AI workloads are pushing technology companies to invest directly in power infrastructure.

American artificial intelligence company Anthropic has reportedly reached a $3.4 billion agreement to secure gas-powered electricity generators for its data centers, as the rapid expansion of AI technology creates unprecedented demand for computing capacity and reliable power supplies.

According to a report published by the Financial Times on November 8, the company secured commitments for heavy-duty generators capable of producing a combined 1.7 gigawatts of electricity. The agreement was reportedly reached in late September 2026 with OnePWR Solutions, an energy equipment supplier based in San Antonio, Texas.

The reported transaction is being described as the largest known single purchase of electricity-generation equipment by an artificial intelligence laboratory, reflecting the growing importance of energy infrastructure in the global AI industry.

Under the agreement, Anthropic reportedly took over existing orders for generators manufactured by Caterpillar, a major American producer of industrial machinery and power-generation equipment. OnePWR had originally placed the orders approximately two years earlier but required additional financing to complete the purchase.

Anthropic had initially considered purchasing electricity from OnePWR rather than acquiring the equipment commitments directly. However, the company reportedly changed its approach to gain greater control over the power infrastructure needed to support its AI operations.

The agreement does not involve Anthropic acquiring OnePWR Solutions itself. Reports indicate that none of the supplier’s employees transferred to Anthropic, although the arrangement includes engineering and construction capabilities necessary for installing the generators.

The investment comes as AI companies face increasing pressure to secure sufficient electricity for their rapidly expanding data centers. Running advanced artificial intelligence models requires powerful computer processors, large server facilities and substantial amounts of electricity for continuous operations and cooling systems.

Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, is among the companies expanding computing infrastructure to meet growing demand for generative artificial intelligence services.

As AI models become more sophisticated and computationally intensive, electricity availability has emerged as a major consideration for the development of new data centers. Technology companies must secure not only advanced computing chips but also dependable energy supplies to keep their facilities operating efficiently.

The growing demand has also placed pressure on manufacturers of gas turbines and other electricity-generation equipment. Global orders for gas turbines have reportedly exceeded 100 gigawatts, while estimated annual manufacturing capacity stands at approximately 60 to 70 gigawatts. Long delivery schedules are encouraging data center developers to explore alternative ways of obtaining power equipment.

Anthropic’s reported agreement illustrates a shift in the technology industry, with major AI developers seeking more direct control over electricity generation rather than depending entirely on traditional utilities and third-party energy suppliers.

The company’s broader infrastructure ambitions are also substantial. Anthropic is reportedly planning major investments in AI infrastructure over the coming decade, reflecting the enormous financial requirements associated with expanding artificial intelligence computing capacity.

However, the reported $3.4 billion agreement has not yet been independently confirmed by the companies involved. The reported 1.7-gigawatt figure represents equipment commitments and does not establish that the generators have already been installed or started producing electricity.