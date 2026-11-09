New Details Emerge in Death of 92 News Anchor Rabia Ahsan in Rawalpindi

92 News anchor and programme host Rabia Ahsan was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound to her neck at her residence in Rawalpindi.

In a vlog uploaded shortly before her death, she revealed that her WhatsApp account had been hacked.

Police reportedly detained her husband, Ahsan, for questioning, while forensic teams collected evidence from the scene.

New details have emerged surrounding the reported death of 92 News anchor and programme host Rabia Ahsan, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Rawalpindi.

ربیعہ احسن کیس میں نیا موڑ! یہ وہ وِلاگ ہے جو 92 نیوز کی اینکر و پروگرام ہوسٹ ربیعہ احسن نے اپنی موت سے صرف تین گھنٹے پہلے اپ لوڈ کیا تھا۔ راولپنڈی میں اپنے گھر پر انہیں گولی مار کر ہلاک پایا گیا۔ ویڈیو پوسٹ کرنے کے تقریباً دو گھنٹے بعد وہ مردہ پائی گئیں۔ ویڈیو کے آخر میں ربیعہ احسن نے بتایا کہ ان کا واٹس ایپ اکاؤنٹ ہیک ہو چکا تھا، لیکن انہوں نے اس کی وجہ یا اس کے پیچھے کون ہو سکتا ہے، اس کی وضاحت نہیں کی۔ ان کی لاش بیڈ روم سے گردن پر گولی کے زخم کے ساتھ برآمد ہوئی۔ پولیس نے ان کے شوہر احسن کو حراست میں لے لیا ہے۔ جائے وقوعہ سے آتشیں اسلحہ بھی برآمد کیا گیا ہے جبکہ فرانزک ٹیمیں ثبوت اکٹھے کر رہی ہیں۔ قتل کا مقصد ابھی تک واضح نہیں۔ پولیس کے مطابق تحقیقات جاری ہیں اور مزید تفصیلات کا انتظار ہے۔ #RabiaAhsan #Rawalpindi #Pakistan #BreakingNews #Crime https://t.co/n9d2JYgmBk — زبانِ خلق (@CivilSupermacy) November 9, 2026

According to initial reports, the journalist’s body was discovered inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound to her neck. The circumstances surrounding her death have raised questions, particularly after attention turned to a vlog she reportedly uploaded just hours before the incident.

In the video, believed to have been published approximately three hours before her death, Rabia Ahsan discussed several matters and revealed towards the end that her WhatsApp account had been hacked.

However, she did not explain how the alleged hacking occurred, who might have been responsible or whether she had received any threats in connection with the incident.

Reports suggest that she was found dead approximately two hours after the video was posted, although the precise timeline of events has not been independently established.

The reference to her compromised WhatsApp account has attracted attention following her death. However, there is currently no confirmed evidence linking the alleged hacking to the shooting.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 8, at her residence in Gulshanabad on Adiala Road. Rawalpindi City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera confirmed that police recovered a firearm from the scene and took her husband, Ahsan Tahir Khan, into custody.

During initial questioning, her husband reportedly claimed that the firearm discharged accidentally, striking his wife. Investigators are examining this account alongside forensic evidence to establish whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

Police officials, including senior operations and investigation officers, visited the residence, while a team from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency collected evidence. Rabia’s body was also sent for a post-mortem examination.

A murder case has since been registered at Saddar Beruni Police Station following a complaint by Rabia’s brother, Khurram Ahmed. The case includes Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and provisions relating to firearms.

According to police reports, the 41-year-old journalist was the mother of two daughters. Family members were reportedly present at the residence when the shooting occurred.

Rabia Ahsan was associated with 92 News and hosted the current affairs programme Muqabil. She had also worked alongside senior journalists Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra during her broadcasting career.

Police have not established a motive for the shooting. The reported WhatsApp hacking disclosure remains unverified as a factor in the case, and investigators have not publicly confirmed any connection between the video and her death.