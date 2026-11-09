Pakistani Actress Meera’s Younger Sister Shaista Abbas Passes Away After Battle with Cancer in London

Meera’s younger sister, London-based lawyer Shaista Abbas, has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The Pakistani actress confirmed her sister’s death while speaking to Geo News from New York.

Meera expressed grief over being unable to visit her ailing sister after repeated requests for a British visa were unsuccessful.

Pakistani film actress Meera is mourning the death of her younger sister, Shaista Abbas, a qualified lawyer based in London, who passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Pakistani film star Meera’s younger sister, Shaista Abbas, a qualified lawyer based in London, has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, leaving the actress devastated after she was unable to travel to Britain to see her despite repeatedly appealing to British authorities for a visa. Speaking to Geo News from New York, Meera confirmed that her sister had passed away in a London hospital after battling cancer for several years. The actress expressed deep regret that the British High Commission had not granted her a visa despite several appeals, including requests on humanitarian grounds as her sister’s condition deteriorated. @JaneMarriottUK @ukinpakistan @ukhomeoffice — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) November 8, 2026

Shaista Abbas had been receiving treatment at a hospital in London, where she died after struggling with the illness for several years.

Speaking to Geo News from New York, Meera confirmed the heartbreaking news and expressed profound sorrow over losing her younger sister, particularly as she had been unable to travel to the United Kingdom to see her during her final days.

The actress revealed that she had repeatedly approached British authorities seeking a visa to visit her seriously ill sister. However, despite several appeals, including requests made on humanitarian grounds, she was unable to obtain permission to travel.

According to Meera, her sister’s health had continued to deteriorate, making it increasingly urgent for her to travel to London and spend time with her family during the difficult period.

She expressed deep disappointment that the British High Commission had not granted her a visa despite being informed of her sister’s medical condition and the urgency of the situation.

Meera said the inability to visit her sister during her prolonged illness had added to her emotional distress, leaving her devastated following the news of Shaista’s death.

Shaista Abbas was a professionally qualified lawyer who had established her career in London. Unlike her elder sister, who gained widespread recognition through Pakistan’s film industry, Shaista pursued a career in law in the United Kingdom.

Meera, one of Pakistan’s well-known film actresses, has worked in numerous Pakistani films throughout her career and has also appeared in Indian cinema.

The actress was in New York when she received news of her sister’s passing. Her account of the unsuccessful visa appeals has drawn attention to the difficulties she says she faced while attempting to reunite with her family during a medical emergency.

Details regarding Shaista Abbas’s funeral arrangements and burial have not yet been disclosed.