74 militants killed in operations in KP and Balochistan, says ISPR

Security forces killed 74 militants in intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 43 militants were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during operations conducted over the previous 48 hours. Of them, 35 were killed in Mir Ali in North Waziristan district and eight in Orakzai district.

ISPR said security forces had expanded their operations to Mir Ali and Orakzai as part of efforts to dismantle militant networks. It said intense exchanges of fire took place during the operations, dealing a significant blow to the networks operating in the areas.

A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives, including homemade explosives and improvised explosive devices, was recovered during clearance operations, the military said. ISPR added that the recoveries had disrupted plans to use the materials in attacks and that operations were continuing to locate any remaining militants.

Separately, ISPR said 31 militants were killed in Balochistan during an intelligence-based clearance operation launched on November 3 in the Kurram area of Quetta district.

The military said the operation targeted militants belonging to groups it refers to as Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan. The state uses the former term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the latter for Balochistan-based militant groups it alleges are linked to India.

ISPR said security forces engaged multiple militant hideouts during the Balochistan operation and recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from their locations. It said clearance operations were continuing.