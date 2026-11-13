Pakistan to host FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Lahore in February 2027

Lahore will host the ten-team tournament from February 19 to 28, 2027.

The champions will have an opportunity to enter the 2027–28 FIH Hockey Pro League.

Pakistan will compete against nine visiting teams, including New Zealand, Japan, Ireland and South Africa.

Pakistan will host the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Lahore from February 19 to 28, 2027, the International Hockey Federation announced on Friday, bringing a major international hockey competition to the country.

The fifth edition will feature hosts Pakistan alongside Egypt, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea and the United States. The ten-day tournament will offer the champions an opportunity to join the FIH Hockey Pro League for the 2027–28 season.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram described Pakistan’s selection as a significant moment for international hockey, highlighting the country’s rich sporting heritage, history of producing champions and passionate supporters.

He said bringing a major FIH event to Pakistan reflected the federation’s commitment to expanding hockey’s reach. Ikram also expressed confidence that the Pakistan Hockey Federation and local authorities would deliver a successful tournament capable of inspiring young players across the region.

Pakistan’s previous Nations Cup final appearance came in the 2024–25 edition in Kuala Lumpur, where they finished runners-up to New Zealand. The Black Sticks won the final 6–2 after establishing a five-goal lead before halftime. Moin Shakeel and Sufyan Khan scored Pakistan’s goals in the second half.

The Green Shirts subsequently competed in the 2025–26 Pro League. Hosting the Nations Cup now gives them a chance to pursue a return to the competition in front of home supporters.

France won the most recent Nations Cup, held in Cape Town in June 2026, defeating South Africa 2–1 in the final to secure the opportunity to move into the Pro League. New Zealand finished third after beating Japan 3–1 in the bronze-medal match.

The Lahore announcement follows other efforts to bring international hockey to Pakistan. Germany’s junior team visited in March 2025 for a series that included matches in Lahore and Islamabad, providing competitive opportunities for young players preparing for the Junior World Cup.

Previous editions of the Men’s Nations Cup were staged in South Africa in 2022 and 2026, Poland in 2024 and Malaysia in 2025. South Africa won the inaugural tournament, followed by consecutive titles for New Zealand and France’s victory in the latest edition.