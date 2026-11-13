Sadiq Khan visits Istanbul’s Blue Mosque on first official Türkiye trip

Khan offered Friday prayers at the Blue Mosque and visited Hagia Sophia and the Grand Bazaar.

His Türkiye visit combined COP31 climate discussions in Antalya with trade and investment meetings in Istanbul.

The London mayor highlighted around £29 billion in annual UK–Türkiye trade and called for stronger economic ties.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan offered Friday prayers at Istanbul’s Blue Mosque during his first official visit to Türkiye, combining visits to historic landmarks with meetings aimed at strengthening economic ties between London and Istanbul.

Khan also visited Hagia Sophia and met shopkeepers at the Grand Bazaar following a business event at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce. The Blue Mosque, also known as Sultanahmet Mosque, was among the cultural stops on his Istanbul programme.

At the trade and investment event, hosted by chamber president Şekib Avdagiç, Khan met Turkish business leaders and highlighted annual trade of approximately £29 billion between the United Kingdom and Türkiye. He called for a partnership that delivers benefits to both countries and encourages investment in both directions.

Khan said businesses could develop new partnerships while negotiations on a wider trade agreement continued, stressing that they did not need to wait for a formal deal to expand cooperation.

City Hall described the journey as the first visit to Türkiye by a Mayor of London. The programme was designed to attract investment to the British capital while building on the commercial and community connections between the two cities. Khan attended COP31 in Antalya in his capacity as London mayor and co-chair of C40, the international network of cities working to address climate change.

Speaking during the climate conference, Khan said he had discussed urban development and environmental action with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who previously served as mayor of Istanbul. He pointed to shared challenges facing major cities and said cooperation could help local authorities develop practical responses.

Khan also highlighted the effects of extreme heat on London, including disruption to schools, public transport and daily life. He said climate change was already creating economic and health costs, making discussions between city leaders increasingly relevant.

Turkish businesses operating in London have featured in Khan’s efforts to promote investment links. In January 2025, he visited the Knightsbridge branch of Turkish confectionery company Hafiz Mustafa, where he praised its contribution to the capital’s economy and cultural life. That earlier visit took place in London.

Ahead of the Türkiye trip, City Hall said nearly 8,000 British companies export goods to the country. It also highlighted the contribution of London’s Turkish communities, including those established in Hackney, Enfield and Haringey, to the capital’s business and cultural life.