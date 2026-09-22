White House Launches ‘Trump TV’ as US Networks Suspend Coverage Over Media Ban

The White House has introduced a live-streaming channel featuring administration announcements, archived speeches and selected moments from President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Five major US broadcasters suspended pooled White House video coverage after CNN, MS NOW and Politico were barred from the premises.

The three banned organisations have challenged the restrictions in court, arguing that they violate constitutional protections for press freedom.

The White House launched “Trump TV” on Tuesday, unveiling a continuously updated streaming channel amid an escalating dispute between President Donald Trump’s administration and several major American news organisations.

BREAKING: The White House is set to launch "TRUMP TV" at 7:00 PM ET.



It will be official state-run media. pic.twitter.com/bzrZWAzIBL — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 21, 2026

Announcing the service on X, the White House said the channel would bring together administration announcements, recent updates and notable moments from Trump’s presidency in one place. Its initial programming included archived footage of Trump delivering a July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.

The launch followed an extraordinary decision by leading US television networks to suspend pooled video coverage of the White House in solidarity with CNN, which had been scheduled to operate the television pool on Monday.

🇺🇸 President Trump has officially launched TRUMP TV. It’ll be live on the White House channel, & it’ll be on 24/7.



This comes in response to the mainstream media, which are currently boycotting him. pic.twitter.com/DdQCOYsFMI — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 22, 2026

Under the pool system, one broadcaster records presidential events on behalf of the wider television press corps and distributes the footage to other outlets. ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said independent and accurate reporting about the government serves a vital public interest and argued that an administration should not restrict a news organisation because it objects to its coverage.

The dispute began after Trump ordered CNN, MS NOW and Politico barred from the White House. Journalists representing the three organisations were subsequently denied entry to the grounds, while their press passes were confiscated.

The affected outlets filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against the ban. They maintain that the restrictions violate the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects freedom of speech and the press. A federal judge scheduled a hearing on their request for Wednesday.

The broadcasters’ protest left several presidential engagements without conventional live television coverage, including Trump’s inauguration of a new granite helipad on the White House South Lawn. The ceremony was streamed through the White House website, but technical problems reportedly made the president’s remarks inaudible.

Several photographic news organisations also delayed releasing images from the helipad ceremony in solidarity with the banned outlets. Questions were also raised over whether live television coverage would be available for Trump’s meetings with foreign leaders during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump defended the restrictions, insisting that his administration was confronting what he described as “fake news” rather than attacking press freedom. He accused critical media organisations of behaving unfairly and presenting a threat to the country.

In remarks alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani outside Gracie Mansion, Trump said news outlets had an obligation to report fairly and argued that he had a responsibility to restrict those he considered dishonest.

Vice President JD Vance also defended the administration’s decision, accusing the affected organisations of promoting left-wing propaganda. He said their journalists remained free to report but would no longer receive access or workspace inside the White House.