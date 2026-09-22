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Mohsin Naqvi Meets Iranian President, Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger Pakistan-Iran Relations

PT Web Desk September 22, 2026
  • Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss further strengthening bilateral relations.
  • Both sides explored greater cooperation in trade, energy, tourism, science, culture and investment.
  • President Pezeshkian called for the two neighbours to use their considerable potential to expand mutually beneficial partnerships.
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Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding relationship with Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed opportunities to broaden cooperation across several important sectors, including trade, energy, tourism, culture, science and joint investment.

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Naqvi said relations between Pakistan and Iran had reached a strong level, adding that Islamabad remained determined to deepen engagement with Tehran in areas of shared interest.

He emphasised the importance of greater collaboration between the two neighbouring countries and called for sustained efforts to translate their close relationship into practical economic and institutional cooperation.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the extensive resources and capabilities of Pakistan and Iran, stressing that greater bilateral engagement could benefit both nations.

He called for enhanced cooperation in trade, energy and tourism, along with increased joint investment to unlock the full potential of the relationship.

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