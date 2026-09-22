Very Hot Weather Forecast for Karachi as Sindh Remains Hot and Dry

Karachi and its surrounding areas are expected to experience very hot weather.

Hot and dry conditions are forecast across most districts of Sindh.

The weather pattern is likely to persist throughout the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast very hot weather for Karachi and its surrounding areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the forecast issued on Tuesday, predominantly hot and dry conditions are also expected across most districts of Sindh.

No significant change in the prevailing weather pattern is anticipated during the forecast period, with temperatures likely to remain particularly high in Karachi and nearby areas.