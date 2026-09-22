Attaullah Tarar Inaugurates Rehabilitated Radio Pakistan Peshawar Building

The Radio Pakistan Peshawar building was rehabilitated in five months and 26 days at an estimated cost of Rs100 million.

The historic broadcasting facility was set on fire during the violent incidents of May 2023.

Tarar announced that the damaged Chagai Mountain monument would be reconstructed on a larger scale.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday inaugurated the newly rehabilitated and renovated Radio Pakistan Peshawar building.

وزیر اطلاعات و نشریات عطاء اللہ تارڑ نے آج سہ پہر ریڈیو پاکستان پشاور کی تزئین و آرائش کی گئی عمارت کا افتتاح کیا۔https://t.co/1A3lqXOjxV@TararAttaullah @MoIB_Official #RadioPakistan #news pic.twitter.com/3EFQBwQSv6 — ریڈیوپاکستان (@PBCofficialNews) September 22, 2026

The state-of-the-art rehabilitation project was completed in a record period of five months and 26 days at an estimated cost of Rs100 million. Tarar formally opened the facility by unveiling a commemorative plaque.

The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation’s Peshawar building was set on fire by a violent mob on May 10, 2023. Despite the extensive damage, the station’s transmission was restored within 26 hours of the incident, PBC Director General Saeed Ahmad Sheikh said.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan, MPA Malik Tariq Awan and other senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders attended the ceremony.

Saeed Ahmad Sheikh highlighted the station’s historical importance, noting that it broadcast the announcement of Pakistan’s independence in Pashto and Urdu on August 14, 1947. Radio Pakistan Peshawar was established in 1935 during British rule, while its historic building was inaugurated in 1985. Alongside PBC Lahore, the Peshawar station holds the distinction of broadcasting the independence announcement.

Addressing the ceremony, Tarar paid tribute to the courage of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Referring to his recent visit to those injured in the Kohat blast at the Combined Military Hospital, he said one of the injured individuals had expressed readiness to continue fighting terrorists.

He also recalled meeting the father of blast victim Fahimullah, who said his son had sacrificed his life for Pakistan. Tarar described the family’s resolve as an admirable demonstration of patriotism.

The information minister criticised the PTI’s performance during its more than 13 years in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that the provincial government had failed to develop hospitals and schools on the required scale. He contrasted the PTI’s record with the PML-N’s focus on development, including its network of Daanish Schools.

Tarar said Radio Pakistan Peshawar had been targeted in an attempt to deprive the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of credible information and quality entertainment. He alleged that the May 9 incidents had exposed the PTI’s intentions.

He said the public was aware of those responsible for setting the Peshawar station ablaze, damaging the statue of Kargil War hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan and vandalising Jinnah House in Lahore. He described the desecration of Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s statue as particularly deplorable, noting that the soldier’s bravery had also been acknowledged by the opposing army.

Tarar further alleged that the PTI-led provincial government had failed to sufficiently strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department and police or establish a forensic laboratory in Peshawar, despite receiving substantial funds under the National Finance Commission award for counterterrorism.

Questioning the provincial government’s approach to militancy, the minister claimed that the PTI leadership was reluctant to confront the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which he said was targeting security personnel and civilians. He pledged that the federal government would continue its campaign until terrorism was eliminated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister announced that the Chagai Mountain monument damaged during the attack on the Radio Pakistan premises would be rebuilt on a larger scale.

Highlighting the PML-N’s development record, Tarar said the party had contributed to making Pakistan a nuclear power and had developed motorways and the Kohat Tunnel.

He accused the PTI leadership of focusing its politics on securing the release of its incarcerated leader instead of prioritising national development and public welfare.

Tarar also claimed that doctors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were relocating to Punjab for professional opportunities because of better healthcare facilities, while the provincial health system continued to face serious challenges.

He said political slogans and social media campaigns could not mislead the public, adding that the courts would decide the cases involving the PTI leader.

Referring to the PTI’s planned agitation, Tarar said no violent group would be permitted to disturb peace in Islamabad. He also vowed that those involved in allegedly awarding unlawful mining and timber contracts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held accountable.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan described the rehabilitation of Radio Pakistan Peshawar in less than six months as a major achievement of the PML-N government. He also expressed confidence that his party would return to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.